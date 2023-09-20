Peruvian pride! Daniela Darcourt was nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023 in the best salsa album category this Tuesday, September 19. It should be noted that the Peruvian singer will compete with Gilberto Santa Rosa and Grupo Niche for the coveted award. In exclusive interview with The Republicthe interpreter of ‘Mr Lie’ revealed her first reaction In light of this achievement, the words he dedicated to Tito Nieves and Christian Yaipénher opinion on recording her own songs and not covers, her upcoming tours outside the country, concerts, her personal plans in relation to her motherhood and more.

“With this I have gone back in time and I have realized that there were many moments where I wanted to throw in the towel, but all that sacrifice paid off. Now I am celebrating with the entire country and I am excited to see the number of people who join in this,” he commented the Peruvian salsa boat.

—Who notified you or how did you find out about this 2023 Latin Grammy nomination for best salsa album?

—What happened is that I didn’t pay attention and set my alarm for 9:00 am, but in Peru time and not in Miami time. As of 8:00 am the Latin Grammy nomination was already being broadcast and at 8.35 am my aunt Marta calls me and speaks to me in English. She tells me – translated into Spanish – “Mommy, wake up. You’re nominated for best salsa album 2023, celebrate.” At that moment, I opened my WhatsApp and saw the message from my team, from my family, from all my musicians and it was incredible. I thought “It’s not a dream, it’s real.” At that time, I did a broadcast with people telling me “We did it.” I couldn’t believe it, everything happened very quickly for me. I’m still in shock.

—How do you feel about competing in the same category with Gilberto Santa Rosa and Grupo Niche?

—With uncle Gilberto (Santa Rosa) —because he calls me niece every time we see each other— we have shared the dressing room, we have been able to talk about music, career. With Grupo Niche we are very good friends, we have a very good relationship. As with the maestro Alain Pérez, who is also nominated and was the producer of my last album.

I am in the friends category and I am excited to know that they are great exponents. I was super surprised when the first person they nominated was me. I said: “What, it can’t be!”, and was announced by maestro Víctor Manuelle. For me it is a dream, completely.

—Various colleagues from the world of music wrote to you on social media regarding this achievement, but is there an artist who called you to congratulate you?

—The first one to call me was Tito Nieves. He and his wife were in the bathroom and said to me: “My love, congratulations.” They were both with tears in their eyes. and Tito was super proud and commented: “You did it alone, without anyone. My chest is inflated with pride because everyone called me to congratulate me on my baby, ‘The most who sings’.”

The next one was Christian Yaipén And he told me: “Companion, I have cried with everyone here in the house and we are happy for you.” He is part of this album, since he has composed a song with me. I am also the producer of this album.

Daniela Darcourt along with Tito Nieves and Christian Yaipén. Photo: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

We are super happy because we have worked very hard with sunrises. You have no idea how many times we have deleted sessions to make everything look nice and now I have this as a result of the efforts of an entire human team full of energy and, above all, a lot of love for music.

—What is the request you make to the Peruvian public regarding this Latin Grammy nomination?

—I tell the Peruvian people to celebrate this nomination because it is theirs. Let’s all celebrate in the country. I believe that after a long time together with Susana Baca and Septeto Acarey we are moving forward. This flag continues to grow abroad and we have to put all that desire into it, which has accompanied me during these five years. To all the people, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

The Latin Grammy ceremony will take place on November 16 in Spain. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Instagram/Daniela Darcourt/Susana Baca

On November 25th – practically returning from the Grammy ceremony – I will give a concert with maestro Tito Nieves and José Alberto ‘El canario’ at Costa 21, everyone is invited, it’s going to be incredible because it will be more than 3 hours of full salsa .

—Will you be attending this Latin Grammy 2023 ceremony with your partner or someone special?

—Maybe I’ll go with my partner, I don’t know yet. Or in any case, alone because remember that I am an independent artist and I post everything, I don’t have anyone who can be behind that. I think that being there, with the flag in hand, is more than enough. Because I will not be alone, but in everyone’s hearts.

—You mentioned that you wanted to be a mother, do you plan to take a break from your singing career to fulfill your desire?

—The fact of becoming a mother is a wish that I have had for about 11 years. Right now the music is taking me to another point, I am embracing it with all my heart and I also embrace the idea that at some point that baby will arrive who will make me even happier.

I can’t tell you what he’s going to do today, tomorrow, or the next day. Maybe it will come very soon, let’s see what life has in store for me as it is starting to give that kind of big news that has me in shock.

—At this peak point in your career, are there any new projects, collaborations, tours coming up?

—I have pending tours in Venezuela, Japan, Canada, the United States, and Europe. I feel like 2024 is going to be a very productive year for me. I ask people to be very patient with me, because sometimes they get desperate and ask me “When are you leaving, when are you leaving, and what about your internationalization?” It’s not easy, but I think I’m getting there little by little.

—After this nomination for the Latin Grammy 2023, do you agree that it is important to release your own songs and avoid covers?

—I can’t speak badly about the covers because they made my career take off.. ‘Probably’, ‘That’s it’ and ‘Goodbye, love’ are going to be three gems that will accompany me for the rest of my life. Thanks to two of them, I was able to sing with Cristian Nodal and the duo Pimpinela.

I think that people distort information a lot. Covers are not bad, as long as you do them conscientiously, well and work on a good arrangement. And these are an adaptation of a theme that you like.

So those three covers that made my career, I hug them and I will carry them with me until the last day. With respect to one’s own issues, it is risky, but one can and should not be afraid of it. They open very nice doors for us, such as a nomination for Latin Grammy 2023.