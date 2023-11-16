Daniela Darcourt was present at the awards ceremony Latin Grammy 2023, as it was nominated in the category of best salsa album. However, he could not win the coveted gramophone in his first candidacy in this famous gala to recognize the work of Latin American artists. Although she did not achieve her goal this time, she was grateful on her social networks.

Who won in the Daniela Darcourt category at the Latin Grammys?

The ‘Mr Lie’ singer was nominated thanks to her work on the album ‘Catarsis’. She competed against artists of international stature such as Gilberto Santa Rosa and the Niche Group, the latter ended up winning the category of best salsa album. This was the exact moment of the announcement.

What did Daniela Darcourt say after her time at the Latin Grammy 2023?

The singer Daniela Darcourt does not lose heart, even though she has not won the Latin Grammy after her surprise nomination. She made it known with a message addressed to thousands of her fans. In addition, she did not miss the opportunity to take a photo with the winners for best salsa album, the Niche group, with whom he shared the same category. He also highlighted the presence of Peruvian artists this year.

“Thank you, Latin Grammy family, for the recognition of my efforts and that of my entire team. Thank you for letting Peru be present. Happy, honored and grateful to life for allowing me to be here celebrating in a big way that dreams do come true.

Congratulations to my brothers from Grupo Niche, from the bottom of my heart, they more than deserve it. I love and admire you!“, wrote.