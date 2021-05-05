The controversial tax reform caused several Colombians to express their rejection in the streets. In this context, violent clashes and regrettable deaths were generated. Faced with the crisis, the Peruvian singer Daniela darcourt joined the messages of support.

Through her social networks such as Instagram and Facebook, I interpreted her as “Probably” she sent an encouraging message to the Colombian people: “ The exact words will never be found to describe the pain of all those people who are leaving their lives seeking to do justice and assert all their rights … If my Peru did it, you too. Strength and more strength, my beloved Colombia. Your Peruvian brothers we are with you ”.

Daniela darcourt

Before Daniela’s recent message, several of her followers also joined. “Daniela always supporting. She was one of the first artists to publish everything related to Peru’s national marches last year and she was never intimidated by anyone “,” Peace to the world and to our brother country Colombia “, were some of the comments.

He also accompanied his publication with an image of the Colombian flag. So far, the post has more than 5,000 ‘likes’ and several encouraging messages. The Peruvian singer joined the artists who also raised their voices in the face of the political crisis, such as Karol G, Residente, Carlos Vives, Belinda, among others.