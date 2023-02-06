The Peruvian salsa singer Daniela Darcourt met an old acquaintance at the award ceremony for the best of music.

The Grammys 2023 they rewarded the best of music; for this reason, hundreds of artists from all over the world have attended the ceremony. As expected, Peru was present through the sauce boat Daniela Darcourtwho attended this celebration and met his teacher Tito Nievesto whom I dedicate a post on Instagram showing my support for his nomination for grammy for best tropical latin album.

Daniela Darcourt meets Tito Nieves at the Grammys

As he showed on Instagram, the sauce boat Daniela Darcourt met with prominent Tito Nieves on the red carpet at the Grammy awards. “Being here with you is a great blessing. Today my heart leaps for you, proud that your career and your legacy are nominated. Thank you always for everything, daddy, I love you with all my heart, Tito Nieves. Go for that Grammy!“, were the words of Darcourt.

It is the fourth time that Tito Nieves has been nominated for a Grammy. Photo: Tito Nieves/Instagram See also The singer from Santomera Carmen Doorá, nominated for the Latin Grammy

“To you, my girl, for accompanying me! How nice it is to share this moment with the family”, replied the salsa singer. The album “Legendary” by Titus Snows, it was nominated for the best tropical Latin album category; however, it ended up awarding “Pa’lla voy”, from Mark Anthony.

Despite this, Nieves dedicated a few words to the winner “My brother Marc Anthony, this Grammy is well deserved! Thank you for always leaving our genre and our culture high. Long live salsa and Latin music!“wrote the legendary salsa singer in instagram.

