The actress Daniela Costa died this Thursday at the age of 42. She is known for having played Álex Agustín in the series Afterclassalso participated in other television fictions such as My lovely neighbors and Lalola. He actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz, with whom he agreed My lovely neighbors, He was the one who announced his death on social networks, later confirmed by his representation agency. Costa had a son and was married to actor Óskar Salcedo, who has posted on Instagram a few words in memory of his wife. “My dear companion and mother of our son left us yesterday on this physical plane to unite with God and the universe, resting in peace,” says the actor. “I pray together with the family that you keep the most beautiful moments that you have experienced with her, personally or from the television or cinema screen. “He is the greatest and most impressive human being I have ever met,” he adds. The causes of his death are unknown.

Costa, born in Barcelona, ​​began working in acting in the late nineties with small roles in some films. Throughout her career she has participated in several plays and films. But it was on television where she developed a good part of her career and the medium for which she was best known. In 2001 she joined the daily Telecinco series When leaving class to play one of the regular characters, Alejandra Agustín, known as Álex, whom she gave life to in more than 200 episodes.

As you remember on the Telecinco website, Costa joined the series in its tenth season. The character arrived at Siete Robles in search of a new life and fleeing from a stormy relationship. There he would live an intense love story with Jero, the character played by Félix Gómez. An accident caused Jero to lose his memory and forget about his courtship, which Rita, his ex-girlfriend, took advantage of to try to win him back. At the end of the series, Álex was the victim of a kidnapping orchestrated by Rita so she could marry Jero.

Daniela Costa (right), in a promotional image for the series 'MIR'.

After episodic roles in The commissioner or Central Hospital, landed in 2004 in My lovely neighbors, comedy from Antena 3, where she played Aitana Sagalés de Somontano, the extremely posh best friend of Laura Sandoval (played by Nuria Gago). In this series she participated in four seasons, until 2006.

Between 2007 and 2009, in MIR, from Telecinco, played Dr. Carmen Jurado. In this medical drama she played a modern, optimistic and perfectionist trauma resident who worked drinking on Saturday nights to be able to pay for a master's degree. She also participated in the Antena 3 soap opera Lalola between 2008 and 2009. It was a daily series that adapted an Argentine production and told the story of a womanizer whom an ex-lover transforms into a woman as revenge, so that Lalo becomes Lola. Thus, she suffers firsthand the sexist prejudices that he had when he was a man. Daniela Costa played the manipulative Natalia Aguirre in this series in more than 150 episodes. In 2010 she was part of the cast of Sparrowhawksalso on Antena 3.

His latest works have focused on auteur cinema, with films such as We'll see each other in hell, by Martín Garrido, Kaleidoscopeby Rafael Alcázar, or Make your life a work of art, by Fernando Merinero. In theater he stood out in the productions Coincidentally destined, Spanish Horror Story and Angenitalthe latter directed by Luis Sánchez-Polack.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.