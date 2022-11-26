A few years ago, Daniella Cilloniz and Tilsa Lozano had a discussion on the program “Amor de verano” and since then they have been estranged. But everything seems to indicate that they have become friends because the journalist attended the wedding of the former avenger and hers, now her husband. jackson mora.

The friend of the jury of “The big showHe used his Instagram account to share his presence at the party, where Ricardo Zúñiga, the controversial “fox” Supe, was also present. “Nice everything! I wish you the best of happiness.”