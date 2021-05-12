More excited than ever! Daniela camaiora She expressed her excitement at being a few weeks away from giving birth and becoming a new mother. The actress told her followers that she is nervous about the early arrival of her baby.

Through your account Instagram He shared tender photographs in which his bulging belly can be seen, evidencing his advanced state.

“In 10 weeks I give birth. I’m not going to lie to you that they are already getting on your nerves. As I told you, Ania is already fitted and ready to be born. So if all goes well, it will be a natural delivery. However, its time is still missing and if it is already like a melon, how much more will it grow? Please, body, expand well ”, was the message that the television figure spread on the social platform.

The artist, who is currently away from television, publicly announced that she was expecting her first baby with a sweet Instagram post she shared on January 13.

Daniela camaiora He used images to tell his family, friends and followers the happy news. At the end of the video, he showed an image of his ultrasound: “Look, it’s my baby,” he said with a big smile.

Actress Daniela Camaiora reveals the sex and name of her baby

Daniela Camaiora, who gained fame for her role in the series Al fondo hay Sitio, shared with her followers more details of her pregnancy. The actress revealed in social networks the gender that her future baby will have and also the name that they will give her.

As commented on InstagramYears ago, she had decided what she would call her daughter: “Ania, that’s what our little daughter will be called, Ania Coda Camaiora. Rich (her husband) didn’t have much to say because I had that name chosen for so many years (happily he loved it). I always dreamed of a little girl and the time has come! “

