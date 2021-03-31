Daniela camaiora, known for having participated in the missing series Al fondo hay Sitio, used her social networks to invite and encourage her followers to vote in the next elections on April 11 to elect the next president of Peru.

From her Instagram account, the young interpreter, who is expecting her first baby, shared a video where she pointed out the importance of exercising civic duty. In addition, he stressed that it will be well protected to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“There is a part of me that says why am I going to vote if I am pregnant, I have the perfect excuse not to vote, but no. I will be well covered and well protected because it is my citizen duty. I am going to go very early so as not to run into anyone “, expressed Daniela Camaiora.

Daniela Camaiora announces her pregnancy

In mid-January, Daniela camaiora He told in networks that he was expecting his first baby, the result of his relationship with Ricardo Coda.

“Friends, there is something I have to tell you, but instead of saying it like that, with words, I am going to tell you with images. (…) Look, it’s my baby. I’m pregnant, ”said the actress from Al fondo hay Sitio showing one of her ultrasounds.

The following month, Daniela revealed that she is expecting a little woman. “I always dreamed of having a daughter, and it has come true. The most beautiful thing is that, as you will see, my daughter posed for the photo. (…) According to Ricardo and the doctor, he went out to his mother, possessed like me, ”the young woman wrote on Instagram.

