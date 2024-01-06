You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Daniela Arias.
Daniela Arias.
The player is one of the leaders of the Colombian Senior National Team.
The Colombian soccer player Daniela Arias He leaves América de Cali and will continue his professional career in Brazilian football.
Arias, one of the leaders of the Colombian National Team, present in the last Senior World Cup, was signed by Corinthians, one of the most important teams on the continent at the women's level.
“Daniela Arias is from Corinthians! The 29-year-old defender, who played with the Colombian National Team in the 2023 World Cup, arrives to reinforce Timão!”the team reported on their social networks.
Corinthians is the current champion of the Brasileirão as well as the Copa Libertadores, which in 2023 was played in Colombia.
Arias has played for the Atlético Bucaramanga, Independiente Medellín, Junior de Barranquilla, América de Cali and Pachuca de México teams.
“Hello Fiel. Daniel Arias greets you. I feel very happy and proud to defend this great shield. See you soon, Go Corinthians!”were the defender's first words upon being confirmed in her new team.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
