Lima Peru. The Olympic and Sinaloan cyclist Luz Daniela Gaxiola closed his participation with his second silver medal in speed in the Velodrome of the National Sports Village (VIDENA)in Lima Peruwhere Mexico closed its performance with a harvest of nine medals, product of five silvers and four bronzes.

Gaxiola González also ranked fourth in the keirin race; Yuli Paola Verdugo of Baja California Sur He was placed on the seventh step. Daniela had previously won another silver in team speed with Yuli Verdugo and Jessica Salazar.

As for the smallest of Gaxiola Gonzalez, Marie Antoinette also took her medal in the women’s team pursuit alongside: yareli acevedo, Nicole Cordova Y Victoria Velasco. The gold medal went to Canada and bronze for USA.

Mexico wins silver in pursuit

Courtesy

With these results, the national track cycling team closed its participation in the Peruvian capital with a total of nine medals.

The Mexican delegation will return to national territory and will continue fine-tuning details for the next international commitment, the World Championship of the specialty, which will take place in Saint Quentinin Yvelines, Francefrom October 12 to 16.