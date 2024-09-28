Chihuahua, Chih.- This morning Daniela Álvarez received her registration as a candidate for the state presidency of the PAN during an Extraordinary Session of the State Commission on Electoral Processes.

The now candidate who formalized her registration presented a total of 88 signatures from 107 PAN councilors, as well as 6,555 signatures from militancy throughout the state.

Álvarez issued a message in which he highlighted the unity that the party needs in turbulent times, and said that his main task will be to rebuild the party, as well as give a hearing to all those who make up the PAN in Chihuahua.

He highlighted the importance of the refoundation of the Chihuahua PAN party and thanked all those who make up his team for the support.

She recalled that as a PAN member the party has not been broken in good times or bad and said that this will not be an adventure for her, but rather the opportunity to coordinate efforts to complete the refoundation of the national PAN.