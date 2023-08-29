He was aboard his motorbike when a dog suddenly cut him off: Daniel Martino was only 40 years old

The sad story comes from L’Aquila. Daniel Martin he lost his life at the age of 40 while traveling along the state road 80 which from L’Aquila leads to Lake Campotosto.

He was riding his motorcycle when the unexpected happened. A dog has suddenly crossed and has cut off the road. Daniel Martino tried to avoid the worst, ran over him and lost control of his vehicle. The fall was unpredictable, the forty year old is flew several meters and then it is crashed into the guardrail. Unfortunately that flight left him no escape. It is not the first time that an accident of this kind has occurred on that road, known precisely for its danger.

For Daniel Martino there was nothing to do

The 118 health workers and the carabinieri agents immediately reached the point of impact. Unfortunately, the doctors could do nothing to save his life. They were forced to declare death. The carabinieri agents immediately started the investigations, to try to reconstruct the last moments of Daniel Martino’s life. It was some witnesses who told of the dog, which suddenly cut off the motorcyclist’s road. Now we just need to figure out which one speed the man proceeded on the highway 80.

The forty-year-old had moved to the Caserta area due to his work as an entrepreneur in the field of agriculture. And it was precisely for this reason that he loved Marsica, where he had found several job opportunities. He also loved motorbikes and often traveled with his friends to spend days of relaxation and light-heartedness. The lifeless body of Daniel Martino is now in the morgue of the L’Aquila hospital, at the disposal of the judicial authorities and awaiting the autopsy examination. Then he will be returned to his family, who will be able to organize his own last goodbye.