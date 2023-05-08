The Solomon Islands is a small country in the Southeast Pacific with less than 800,000 people. They were a British protectorate until independence in 1978, but retained King Charles III as head of state. The archipelago rarely makes the political news, but it has a strategic geographical position, already used by Japan in World War II against the USA. This year, the Solomon Islands renews its relevance because of a politician and his resistance to the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the region.

Daniel Suidani was governor (premier) of Malaita province, the most populous in the country, from June 2019 until February 2023. He was removed from office by a vote of no confidence by local parliamentarians. He says the reason for this is that he has challenged Chinese economic interests in the country.

“For them, it seems like a normal thing to come to my office with a lot of money,” says Suidani of the Chinese businessmen, whom he accuses of attempted bribery. “Once, I closed a Chinese store in my province for not following the protocol to operate there, and they gave me a lot of money, saying ‘this money is for you and your children, to allow our business to continue, to that we can give more jobs to your people’”. The interview was given to RFA

(radio free asiafunded by the US government) last Tuesday (2).

The value of the bribe offered and refused would have been US$ 120,000 (R$ 594,000). There were three no-confidence motions advanced against the politician until one worked. Popular support was substantial in the first two attempts, but in the third, “the central government used patrol boats, firearms and the police to calm the demonstrators”, explains Suidani. “Before [da

votação] the motion, the police closed the roads. Now, no one in the province has the courage to demonstrate for democracy, for freedom”.

The RFA tried to reach the Chinese embassy in the Solomon Islands and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office, both of which did not respond to emails and phone calls. Sogavare has already signed a security pact with China, with military implications.

history of dislike

Suidani thinks that Beijing’s political and financial influence is undermining democracy and press freedom in his country. A major diplomatic shift came in 2019, when Sogavare abandoned Taiwan as a representative of Chinese culture, preferring mainland Communist Party rule.

While still governor of Malaita, Suidani took action: under his leadership, the provincial assembly opposed the central government’s recognition of Beijing and banned communist-funded projects in the province. It was a controversial move, as Malaita needed the money with its roads, bridges and health care system in disrepair. Complaints were immediate: Glen Waneta, a provincial assembly member, complained last October that the local government should accept cell towers from Huawei, the Chinese technology giant.

Suidani says that it was with technology that China bought the local media. A media outlet in the capital Honiara would have a Chinese official installed at its headquarters to ensure coverage is amenable to the propaganda goals of the Xi Jinping regime. “The news has not been neutral… They give biased information, everything on the front page is about China”, explains the former governor. He was replaced by the current governor Martin Fini, who already met in March, a month after Suidani’s departure, with the Chinese ambassador Li Ming.

US trip almost barred by the Biden government

In 2021, with a chronic headache, Daniel Suidani sought medical treatment. According to local publications such as The Island Sun, he was in danger of life. The Solomonian government would have made access difficult. The politician was rescued by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who offered treatment in Taiwan.

In April 2023, following the success of the campaign to overthrow the governor, Sogavare’s government also removed his position as a parliamentarian. According to journalist Cleo Paskal, who published a government letter to Suidani, the reasons given for the impeachment included “continuous refusal to recognize the One China Policy”, i.e. Beijing’s obsession that Taiwan, never governed by the Communist Party , is not sovereign, and “collusion with Taipei”.

“Think about it,” commented Chris Chappell, anchor of the anti-CCP channel

china uncensored: “a democratically elected official was purged because China demanded it”. In 2021, the newspaper Solomon Star, aligned with the government, accused Suidani of participating in a plot with the US government to assassinate Prime Minister Sogavare. The author of the article containing the accusation was the vice-president of the “Association of Friends of China in the Solomon Islands”.

The channel opened a campaign on the donation website GoFundMe

to send the Solomonian politician and his adviser to Washington DC so that they could alert the American government about the activities of the communist dictatorship in their country. In just one day, the funds were raised. The site, however, blocked donations, giving in after the channel complained on social networks.

The US State Department initially denied Suidani a visa, but relented after pressure from lawmakers from both major US parties. The politician was finally received in the country, where he participated in public conversations at institutions such as Georgetown University and the Heritage Foundation. “We want help against the CCP, we want to feel that we have freedom, even if we come from a small country,” the Solomonian leader said in interview to the china uncensored last Saturday (6).