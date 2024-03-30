Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 20:17

The defense of former federal deputy Daniel Silveira asked the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to investigate and, subsequently, forward a request for the immediate arrest of Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes for the alleged crime of torture.

In the complaint sent to the office of the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, this Friday, the 29th, lawyer Paulo Faria accuses the magistrate of abuse of power, malfeasance and torture by keeping Silveira imprisoned in a closed regime “200 days beyond the deadline legal status for regime progression.”

Faria says that the former deputy did not request action against Moraes and that the initiative came from him. The minister was contacted through the STF's communications department, but did not return until the publication of this report.

“There is, without a doubt, assiduous and intentional conduct by this rapporteur to illegally prevent the progression of the regime to which he is entitled, including reprehensible and illegal juggling and subterfuge used in decisions, in clear illegal constraints that curtail the right to freedom”, says the document presented to the PGR. “It should be noted that torture is not only physical, but mainly psychological, imposing harmful consequences on the victim”, said the lawyer in the representation.

Faria claims that the certificate of sentence to be served – a document that indicates how long the convicted person will remain in prison – was only attached by Moraes to the case on February 19, therefore, more than a year after Silveira's conviction. “It is an essential document for the defense to claim all the legally provided rights of those serving a sentence,” he said.

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) determines that the document must be issued by the judge reporting the case within 60 days from the beginning of the execution of the sentence. Faria claims that the delay for Silveira to obtain the certificate is proof that there is “persecution”. The lawyer says he has submitted 22 requests for sentence progression since November 2023 and seven habeas corpus requests between February 21st and March 30th of this year.

“Everything was completely ignored by the news media (Alexandre de Moraes), absolutely everything, and without any logical explanation, other than for mere pleasure in pursuing a personal dislike,” said Faria.

The PGR does not have the power to submit a request for arrest. The body is the holder of the public criminal action – that is, it is responsible for conducting investigations into the case and, in the presence of evidence, presenting a complaint that can transform the person under investigation into a defendant. If such a complaint is filed against Moraes, the other STF ministers would be responsible for analyzing their colleague's conduct.

Daniel Silveira was arrested by the Federal Police (PF) in February 2023, exactly one day after losing his privileged position as federal deputy. The arrest was ordered because the former deputy failed to comply with precautionary measures imposed by the STF, such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet and the ban on using social media, in the process in which he was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for anti-democratic attacks.

In May of the same year, the STF overturned the presidential pardon granted by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Silveira. That same day, Moraes ordered the definitive execution of the sentence to begin.