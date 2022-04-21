Majority of the STF voted to sentence the deputy to 8 years and 9 months in prison for statements against ministers of the Court

The decision of STF (Supreme Federal Court) to condemn the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) was among the most commented topics on Twitter this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022). Opponents and politicians from the support base of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented on the congressman’s conviction for statements against the ministers of the Court.

The following voted to condemn the deputy: the rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes and ministers Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux. The only one who took a stand for acquittal was Nunes Marques.

