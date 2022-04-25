Deputy Profile is active outside Brazil; social network says it “continues to comply with the legal determination”

the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) managed to use Twitter even with his profile on the social network blocked by decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The congressman’s account was suspended in 2021, after attacks on court ministers.

The congressman published on Saturday (23.Apr.2022) a post with the word “testing”. The publication received several responses, including that of the state deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE).

To the Power 360, Twitter did not explain how Silveira managed to make the publication. I just said “continues to comply with the legal determination of February last year” is that “nothing changed”.

Both the publication and Silveira’s profile can still be seen by those who access Twitter outside of Brazil.



Publication by deputy Daniel Silveira on Twitter, accessed from Portugal on 25.Apr.2022



Profile of Deputy Daniel Silveira on Twitter on April 25, 2022, accessed from Portugal

For users in Brazil, the deputy’s profile is blocked.

On February 16, Silveira recorded a video in which he cursed several ministers of the Supreme Court. He also makes accusations against members of the Court, such as the alleged receipt of money to make decisions and defends AI-5 (Institutional Act nº 5, which further hardened the military dictatorship).

the congressman was arrested by order of the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes the same day the video was posted. Shortly after, Moraes determined the blocking of profiles of the deputy on social networks.

Silveira spent almost 8 months under house arrest, being monitored by an electronic anklet. In November 2021, Moraes revoked the arrest and determined compliance with precautionary measures, including a ban on the use of social networks.

In March 2022, the minister determined that Silveira should use the electronic anklet again.

the STF condemned the deputy on Wednesday (20.Apr) for the statements against the ministers of the Court. The sentence was fixed at 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. He also decided for impeachment and loss of political rights, which can lead to ineligibility.

On Thursday (21.Apr), the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted The constitutional grace to the deputy, annulling the sentence decreed by the STF.

THE Power 360 found that Moraes should determine this Monday (25.Abr) daily fine of BRL 15,000 to the deputy for failing to comply with precautionary measures established by the Court, such as the ban on giving interviews and using social networks.