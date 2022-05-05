Deputy had already informed earlier in this 4th that he would not place the equipment; he was fined in the 3rd for failing to comply with decisions

the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) did not appear at Seape-DF (Secretariat of State for Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District) this Wednesday (May 4, 2022) to change his electronic anklet, contrary to a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

On the 3rd (May 3), Moraes fined Silveira BRL 405,000 for failing to comply with court decisions, including the use of an ankle bracelet. The deputy’s equipment has been turned off since April 17 due to lack of battery.

“Daniel Silveira did not attend the headquarters of the State Department of Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District to install the equipment”, Seap told the STF. Here’s the intact of the document (2 MB). The congressman’s defense, however, went to the secretariat to leave the anklet placed by the deputy on March 31.

Earlier this Wednesday (May 4), Silveira had already told a court official that he would not wear the anklet. He also refused to receive the subpoena.

In a certificate sent to the Supreme Court, the justice official said that she sought Silveira in her office, in the Chamber of Deputies. She met the congressman in the House committee area around 12:35 pm.

“When he found him and identified me as a Justice officer of the STF, he refused to receive the warrant and also stated that ‘he will no longer wear an ankle bracelet, as he is complying with the Decree of the President of the Republic’”. read the intact of the document (45 KB).

Silveira was sentenced on April 20 by the Supreme Court to 8 years and 9 months in prison for trying to prevent the free exercise of powers and verbally assaulting members of the Court. The next day, the politician received Bolsonaro’s constitutional grace.

The understanding of the STF is that the pardon given by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the politician does not nullify compliance with restrictive measures, such as the one that determines the use of anklets.