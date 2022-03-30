Deputy Daniel Silveira (União-RJ) said this Tuesday, 29, that he will spend the night in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. The congressman once again challenged Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and said he wanted to see how far the magistrate’s “petulance” goes. “The plenary is inviolable”, declared Silveira.

Moraes ordered the immediate installation of an electronic anklet on the deputy, after a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). According to the agency, the deputy failed to comply with precautionary measures imposed when he was allowed to leave prison.

“I want to see how far someone’s petulance goes to actually break with the other two Powers, because here the plenary is inviolable. A deputy is sovereign in the plenary”, Silveira told journalists. “I want to see how far it goes, if he wants to double down on that bet, if he really wants to show that he runs the other Powers.”

The deputy defends that the Chamber needs to vote on the measure determined by the STF minister, but said late on Tuesday night that he had not yet made contact with the president of the House, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL). Silveira avoided answering if he had received any messages of support from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The parliamentarian was arrested in February of last year after releasing a video with threats to members of the STF and was definitively released in November, but was subjected to a series of precautionary measures, including a ban on access to social networks and contact with other investigated. in fake news and digital militia surveys. Last week, however, Silveira returned to attack the Supreme Court.

