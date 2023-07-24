Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 20:18 Share

In a letter written in prison, former federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) called Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) a “clown” due to the capixaba’s testimony regarding an alleged coup meeting with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on December 8, 2022, at the Alvorada Palace, which became the subject of an investigation by the Federal Police.

Do Val again told the PF on Wednesday, the 19th, that he had met with Silveira and Bolsonaro to “deal with the possible recording of Minister Alexandre (de Moraes) with the purpose of invalidating the elections”. He also said that the former deputy sought him out “insistently” to idealize and arrange the meeting, and that the invitation was made by Bolsonaro. The version differs from that presented by the former president to the Federal Police. On the 12th, Bolsonaro denied that any plan to record Moraes had been discussed at the meeting and stated that he had “no previous contact” with do Val.

“The president [Bolsonaro] received him like any other parliamentarian. The conversation lasted a short time, between 10 min or a little more, and ask [sic] that it doesn’t bother me that it’s a stopwatch to mark the time of a crappy meeting that became a circus because of a clown”, wrote Silveira, in the letter.

“This clown who invented a story that becomes increasingly ridiculous due to the obvious. Neither the President nor I had ever seen the member of Swat, CIA, FBI, Mossad and Tutti quanti, so why [sic] would we ask him, then him, for such an idiotic thing? Only a purple idiot would believe this nonsense! Furthermore, because [sic] Would Alexandre de Moraes confess to him, then to him, something substantial that would incriminate him? You have to be a complete idiot to believe this story, and if it were true, there is no such thing as crime,” he added.

Silveira also says that during the meeting the senator only praised Bolsonaro and that the name of Alexandre de Moraes was not even mentioned. The letter was delivered to the wife of Daniel Silveira, the lawyer Paola da Silva Daniel, and publicized by the defender of the former parliamentarian, Paulo Faria. In a note, the lawyer stated that do Val’s testimony was frivolous and false, and assured that the senator will respond civilly and criminally for his actions. See the full:

Silveira was arrested on February 2 of this year, after losing privileged jurisdiction. The arrest took place after the former parliamentarian did not comply with the precautionary measures defined by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in his conviction, in April last year, for anti-democratic acts. The Supreme condemned Silveira for inciting attacks on ministers and defending, in videos, the closing of the Court.

When contacted, Marcos do Val informed, through his advisory, that he will not comment on Silveira’s letter.