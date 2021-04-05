The death of Geronimo Alberto Zapata, better known as Wey Zapata, shocked the sports environment this Sunday. Condolences filled social networks saying goodbye to this 23-year-old young man from San Juan who is passionate about motocross. And one of them was that of the Argentine ambassador to Brazil and former motorbike, Daniel Scioli.

“Deeply regret the death of Alberto Zapata, a misfortune that occurred in a motocross competition, his passion in sports. A positive young man, with enormous willpower, whom I met thanks to the governor (of San Juan Sergio) Uñac. My condolences to his family and friends, “Scioli tweeted.

The former Buenos Aires governor accompanied his message with a photo that was taken with Wey Zapata on March 27 in Villa La Ñata, Tiger.

That day, Zapata uploaded it to his Instagram account with the following message: “Thank you @danielscioli for receiving me and telling me about your life’s experiences !! “.

Just from that Instagram account Zapata was illustrating the moments of his amazing recovery after the terrible traffic accident that he starred in on November 15, 2020 and that caused him to lose an arm.

The young sportsman drove a gray Chevrolet Corsa through the National Route 40, He was traveling tired and lost control of the car that began to spin.

Daniel Scioli, former referent of the motorboatHe had also suffered the loss of his arm. It was in December 1989, in his case due to a boat accident at kilometer 340 of the Paraná River. during a race. It ran the 1,000 km of the Argentine Delta.

Their stories have a lot in common. And that they have gathered it was not casual: Scioli wanted to convey his experience to the young motorcyclist and encourage the example of resilience, the ability to overcome a tragic event.

The governor Uñac was a bridge among them, for the meeting to take place at Scioli’s residence, in March, while he was occasionally in the country, being based in Brazil for his diplomatic work.

The parallels are remarkable. Zapata was saved by a medical woman who was passing by the place with her car, stopped and applied a tourniquet.

In Scioli’s case, he was rescued first by a small boat who spotted the accident and then by a helicopter from the Air Force, which was fortuitously in the area.

.In both cases the doctors could not save their arm and they had to be amputated. The motonaut lost his left arm. The motorcyclist, the right.

.On December 31, Wey Zapata published on that social network: “Goodbye to 2020, a tough year, really, but one of great learning. Thank God ending it with life and all the desire that 2021 be blessed with joys, successes, health and good energy. I thank all the people who support me tirelessly. I have no words of thanks. Health and good start to the year! “.

Boca, his love and his patronage

Another of the farewells that Wey had – also from social networks, was that of the club of his loves, Boca Juniors. According to the San Juan media, the xeneize club I had been sponsoring him with the colors blue and gold on board his motorcycle.

Boca’s Facebook post to fire the deceased motorcyclist. Capture Facebook

“Boca Juniors deeply regrets the death of Gerónimo Alberto Zapata Bacur, San Juan motorcyclist, great athlete and enormous fighter. The club accompanies his family and loved ones,” they published on the official Facebook account.

And they fired him with a “Goodbye, “Wey”!

