It is no secret that Alberto Fernández and Jair Bolsonaro hold completely opposite ideologies. The differences between them are clear and it was not a few times that both presidents criticized each other publicly. However, in the last time they managed to smooth things over and, in large part, it was due to the work of Daniel Scioli.

Precisely, it was the Argentine ambassador in Brazil who surprised by revealing that the personality of the Brazilian president is little consistent with that authoritative, verbose and unfiltered figure It is shown daily on television and on the radio.

“Bolsonaro in privacy is different. I’d even say it’s up to introverted and shy. At least that feeling is what I took from the first meeting I had with him, “said the former vice president and former governor of the province of Buenos Aires in dialogue with the program” Fuego Amigo “, broadcast on Channel 9.

Regarding that first visit he made, Scioli confided that it was a “loud talk” and that he even believed that he would throw him out of the place. “They told me that I had to go straight ahead and be honest with him. For that reason, I said to him: ‘Are you going to help me or not? I come with the mandate of my President who wants to work together with your government. I thought I was going to open the door and he was going to send me back to Argentina, “he said.

And continued: “Immediately understood. ‘In the last 15 years we had a 50,000 million dollar deficit with Brazil, I am not going to seek that we buy less from you, but that we sell you more. We have all these products that we couldn’t sell, ‘I told him. And he replied: “Well, where do you want to start?” Later, I saw all his ministers one by one, because he made it easy for me, “he added.

Daniel Scioli, Argentina’s Ambassador to Brazil, along with President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Press

In addition, the Argentine representative in Brazil remarked that he advised Bolsonaro that “both countries together are going to recover faster” and asked him to put aside the ideology of each government.

Is that the tensions in the relationship between Alberto Fernández and Bolsonaro began even before the Argentine became president, in December 2019. After the elections, the Brazilian president used his social networks to, true to his style, attack the left and ventured, at that time, that in the Argentina was going to start the “left-handed“.

For his part, Fernández replied: “He is a racist, misogynist and violent”. The deal escalated after the current Argentine president visited his friend and former president Lula da Silva, who is politically at odds with Bolsonaro, in prison in Curitiba.

As if that were not enough, at the end of 2019, Eduardo, Bolsonaro’s third son, made fun of Alberto Fernández’s son, Estanislao, for being a serdrag queen and cosplayer. On his official Twitter account, he compared an image of him holding a weapon with one of the Argentine dressed as Pikachu (a character from the Pokémon series).

However, the coronavirus pandemic and the health crisis that especially affects the neighboring country forced the establishment of consensus ties between Argentina and Brazil. Thus, at the end of November 2020, Fernández and Bolsonaro held the first virtual meeting, where they agreed on the need to leave “the differences” and strengthen “all the points of agreement.”

“I told (Bolsonaro) that he a stabilized and orderly Argentina suits him. Because Brazil is important to us, but we are very important to Brazil. We are the third largest trading partner, along with China and the United States, “added Scioli.

GRB