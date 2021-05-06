The Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, met this Thursday with the former president of that country Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva to analyze bilateral integration and between the rest of the partners that make up the Mercosur trade bloc.

According to official spokesmen, the meeting took place in Brasilia and lasted for an hour.

In addition, the sources consulted specified that both leaders spoke about the Vaca Muerta oil field and energy integration between the two countries.

“He is a friend who always transmits his great experience, who always valued Mercosur, “the ambassador said after the meeting.

In the environment of the Argentine representative they indicated that there was always an “excellent bond” and that this materialized in the “fluid relationship” they had when Scioli was governor of the province of Buenos Aires and Lula was at the head of the Brazilian Executive Power.

Beyond the formalities of the conclave, it was highlighted that Scioli thus became the first Argentine leader to meet with Lula since the Brazilian leader regained his political rights.

Daniel Scioli with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

On April 22, the Supreme Court of Brazil confirmed that the former judge Sergio Moro He did not act with “impartiality” in one of the trials against former President Lula da Silva, whose sentences had already been previously annulled.

Upon the reversal of their sentences, Lula regained political rights and as long as he is not convicted in the second instance, he can be a candidate for the 2022 elections.

The 75-year-old former union leader remains reserved regarding his political future, but has made it clear that he will seek to play a leading role to unseat the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

AFG