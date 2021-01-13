Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received Daniel Scioli at his Planalto offices on Wednesday. There the current ambassador in Brasilia raised the conflict over the neighboring government’s decision to make permanent, at least for this year, the wheat imports from countries outside Mercosur with zero tariff.

“I thank President Bolsonaro for our meeting and greeting on my birthday. He told me that we will continue to deepen our relationship, and he assured me that exports are guaranteed of all Argentine wheat to Brazil, “Scioli, who turns 64, tweeted this Wednesday.

Scioli thus referred to his meeting with the Brazilian president, whose administration decided by decree to enable, from January and by 2021, the minimum import quota of 750,000 tons per year of wheat from countries outside Mercosur with an import tariff of 0%. The benefit was reserved for the countries of the bloc, and in fact 90% of imports came from Argentina.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonario, with Daniel Scioli, Ambassador to the neighboring country.

The press release published this Wednesday indicates that Scioli “obtained the commitment to guarantee the exports of Argentine cereal” to Brazil. This represents 15 percent of Argentine exports to the neighboring country.

But at the same time, this newspaper knows that Brazilians would not repeal the decree, and in case the Argentine market does not supply them – due to a sector strike, for example – they will buy the product in third countries, with zero tariffs, as they have arranged.

“I express my deep concern and rejection of Decree 10.557 of the Republic of Brazil”, the former Argentine vice president had tweeted on his Twitter account. It was Monday night, and unexpectedly.

Scioli was received on Tuesday in Itamaraty, and this Wednesday he reached the Brazilian president, by virtue of the new neighboring measure being a blow to Argentine exporters.

Daniel Scioli, Argentine Ambassador to Brazil, together with President Jair Bolsonaro.

The export sector pointed out to this newspaper that the Brazilian decision was linked to the lack of certainty from Argentina, and that materialized, for example, in the last escalation by the stocks of corn exports that was answered by a strike in the sector. “Corn exports are stopped knowing that there is grain, the international market’s doubt is whether the same will not happen with wheat later,” they told Clarín.

Other sectors from Brazil indicate instead that it is a decision that will in tune with the flexibility of Mercosur that they have been seeking for years. In fact, this measure had already been imposed in 2019.

Finally, at the moment the Government backed down by reaching an agreement with the producers of corn and lift export restrictions. The strike was lifted, but the relationship between the sector and the ruling party remains more than sensitive.

