The mayor of Tigre, Julio Zamora, and the ambassador to Brazil Daniel Scioli, met with businessmen from the municipality to formally launch the “Municipalities that export” program, in order to promote national industry and commercial exchange with the neighboring country.

“It was a very productive meeting, where Ambassador Scioli was very willing to provide Tigre businessmen with better product marketing tools through the Municipalities that Export program. This should be the starting point so that the district’s industries, through the articulated work between the Municipality and the Argentine Embassy in Brazil, can export and sell more products, generate more employment and prosperity for residents of our city ”, said Zamora .

In addition, the communal chief added: “The Ministry of Economic Development and Relations with the Community of the Municipality will be the one that from now on can carry out a follow-up and join all the pieces so that the program is virtuous.

Daniel Scioli and Julio Zamora, together at the meeting in Tigre.

For his part, Scioli appreciated the space granted by Zamora to start “Municipalities that Export” in Tigre and said: “It was very important to explain the mechanism of the initiative to the city’s businessmen. This is generated from a relationship that has intensified in commercial exchange with Brazil, due to a political decision by President Alberto Fernández. The idea is to promote exports in various areas and to be able to reach the neighboring country with more products ”.

During the meeting, Zamora and Scioli explained the details of the initiative – launched by the Argentine Embassy in Brazil – that seeks to link various local industries with the neighboring country in terms of commercial exchange of food, technological and computer products, auto parts and pharmaceuticals, among others.

“We are very happy for this call that they have made us to be able to tell about our export intentions with Brazil. Although there are companies in Tigre that are already working in that market, there are others that need this support and I think it is fantastic. The meeting left good feelings and expectations ”, described Gabriel Duranti, secretary of the Industrial Union of Tigre and representative of Dusen SRL.

In due course, Leonardo Rial, from Body Health, assured that: “The possibility that Mayor Zamora gave us to talk with Daniel Scioli was very important. The Brazilian market is fundamental in the network of national exports, in a context where there is a process of import substitution. “

Also participating in the meeting were: the Secretary for Economic Development and Relations with the Community of Tigre, Emiliano Mansilla; and the businessmen Alfredo Sanjurjo (Hasar Group); Gustavo Perfetti (LAAPSA); Ezequiel Molina (Tomol SRL); Guillermo Terzolo (Comasa); Gabriel Iantosca (Westric); and Martín Rodríguez Riou (Bremet).