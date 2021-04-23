Journalist Daniel Santoro appealed this Friday the prosecution that federal judge Luis Rodríguez gave him as an alleged participant in an extortion attempt and denounced that the magistrate He violated his constitutional right to professional secrecy by requesting a report on his phone calls.

Santoro’s lawyers, Mauricio De Nuñez and Guido Sciarreta, denounced “It is an outrage” of the judge having requested the journalist’s call record to Telefónica Argentina and a violation to the article. 43 of the Constitution, which states that “the secrecy of sources of journalistic information may not be affected.”

In the case in which Marcelo D’Alessio is accused of an attempt to extort the customs broker, Gabriel Traficante, Judge Rodríguez violated that right and revealed that Santoro called Judge Marcelo Aguinsky, who is investigating the Customs Mafia, “On November 25 and December 7, 2016, that is, one and two days in advance with the questioned notes to Santoro of November 26 and December 9, 2016 ”.

Santoro said that he met with D’Alessio to meet him for the first time on November 24, 2016 and the record reveals that he spoke “on December 8 at 5:52:50 p.m. and had a conversation for 10:45 minutes,” the judge said, among other quotes from his calls.

The lawyers warned that “the record of telephone calls of a journalist, given his constant contact with sources, is protected by our current constitutional regime and, in no way, can be a reason for analysis”From a judge.

In his investigation, Santoro expressly requested to protect himself in this constitutional right to protect its sources. Even after a debate, the former judge of Dolores, Alejo Ramos Padilla, destroyed in 2019 the report on the journalist’s calls.

The call log is another confirmation that Santoro met D’Alessio only on November 24, 2016 and not before as Kirchnerism said to draw other groundless hypotheses.

“How can it be validly argued that there was a close relationship of friendship and trust between them at the time of the events described here if they had met three days behind the publication of the note ”, they asked.

In other words, the false lawyer used Santoro’s name in his attempt to extort Trafficker, which began on November 2, Twenty days before meeting the journalist.

The extortion period lasted until December 27 when Trafficker presented his complaint that he was asleep until Kirchnerism launched Operation Puf in February 2019 against the cause of the bribery notebooks.

In the claim for Santoro’s right to freely practice journalism, on the other hand, the lawyers qualified as “absurd” that the judge considers that a WhatsApp message from the journalist to Traficante before publishing the note was a “Attempt to cover up their criminal actions.”

On the contrary, as explained by the National Academy of Journalism, FOPEA and ADEPA, it is about good journalistic practice.

The judge says he defends freedom of the press in his ruling but omits to cite the resolution of the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata that in December annulled the prosecutions of Ramos Padilla against Santoro.

The Mar del Plata chambermaid Eduardo Jiménez said in that ruling that “the magistrates they are not there to judge the quality or content of a journalistic work nor, much less, to apostrophize about the way in which a journalist is linked to his source ”.

Then the lawyers warned that “to require a journalist to know what its source does is worrying and shows a clear and manifest subjugation to the free exercise of their profession and a total ignorance of journalistic work ”.

On the other hand, the lawyers pointed out that “to brand as false the statements made in Santoro’s publications as Your Honor did at the time that terms such as“ is investigated ”and the conditional time are used. it’s really laughable”.

Furthermore, for anyone “the fact that a man is prevented from leaving the country by a court order (as is the case of Trafficker) is sufficient reason to have him as a defendant in a criminal case –which is still in force today-, as reported by Dr. Aguinsky in his reports ”.

The lawyers warned that Judge Rodríguez “seems reissue and make own the arguments that, in due course, Dr. Ramos Padilla had overturned the ruling by which he had ordered the prosecution of Santoro in case No. 88/2019 ”, which was canceled by the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata.

In Rodríguez’s prosecution, “a poor and sinuous factual and legal analysis is observed. totally directed towards aggravating, in any way and with animosity, the procedural situation of our assisted ”.

In addition, all Traficante’s witnesses, such as Gabriel Garcés – tried in the cause of the container mafia- are your friends, partners or employees.

Later, they stressed that Judge Rodríguez never justified his “novel” and “particular” summons to the Santoro investigation in February 2020, a year later to prosecute D’Alessio and other defendants.

It is proven that D’Alessio used the name of Santoro without knowing him and also that of other journalists, according to the audios provided by Traficante.

Also in that exchange, D’Alessio recommends that Traficante pay him $ 90,000 and that “afterwards he a civil trial against Santoro and Clarín“To get the money back.

“Is it logical and reasonable that the perpetrator of an extortion who allegedly acted in sync and in coordination with a necessary participant in the maneuver, propose to the alleged victim sue his accomplice and the company he works for? ”They wondered.

In the cause “Is not found no direct, indirect element, testimonial, documentary, informative, expert evidence or of any nature that allows to accredit the conclusions ”of Rodríguez regarding Santoro knew and coordinated“ a criminal plan ”with D’Alessio.

They highlighted that D’Alessio’s secretary, Julieta Ciarmiello, testified in the case of Dolores Santoro did not receive envelopes with silver nor did he go to the office and that he put his bank accounts, his house and his car for the judge to investigate if he ever received a peso from D’Alessio.

