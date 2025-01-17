The story of Daniel Sanders (Australia, 1994) is based on talent and resilience. Only in this way can all the vicissitudes that he had to go through to win the fifth Dakar in which he has participated be explained. KTM was right in 2021 by trusting the Australian; His fourth place made him the best rookie and a talent for the future. But bad luck crossed his path. The following year he won two special stages but an absurd fall in the seventh (he stepped on a curb on a junction) caused him to fracture his elbow and wrist which forced him to abandon. After six visits to the operating room he returned for the 2023 edition where he ran into food poisoning and a thorn in the arm. He finished seventh. Last year he arrived with many doubts after breaking his femur in training, which condemned him to arriving in Arabia with only two weeks of preparation. Two falls in the dunes relegated him to eighth place. Related News DAkar RALLY 2025 standard Yes Inside the toughest rally in the world Sergi Font ABC accompanies the Dakar caravan and enjoys a few days in the imposing desert of Saudi ArabiaHis victory after a Perfect Dakar (he won the prologue and four stages) tastes as sweet to him as the honey generated by the 100 hives he has spread across his family farm and which he markets under the name ‘Chucky’, the nickname by which he is known and not because of the devilish doll: it is an Aussie expression that defines those who like to drink milk in large gulps.

#Daniel #Sanders #motorcycle #champion #beekeeper #turns #luck