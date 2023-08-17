Daniel Sancho keeps the Thai authorities compiling the probative material to try him for the crime of premeditated murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, with whom he had met on the island of Koh Phangan for a few days of vacation.

Added to the monitoring of security cameras, invoices for the purchase of knives, witnesses and DNA analysis, one of the key pieces in the investigation is the confession of the young Spaniard, son of the renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

He thought he had to kill him because he had the couple waiting to get married.

When questioned by the police, he told them that he was going to marry someone else in indonesiawhich is why I was looking to talk to the plastic surgeon.

“He said that if the conversation was unsuccessful, he thought he had to kill him because he had the couple waiting to get married,” said Sucheep Chadakarn, director of the Koh Phangan Island Police, for the American media. NBCNews.

Police investigations established that Sancho and Arrieta had an argument. The Spaniard attacked the Colombian with a sharp weapon, “who hit his head against the sink.”

Daniel Sancho explaining to the Police what happened at the hotel. Photo: Thailand Police.

“We have seen that there are stabbing marks on the shirt. From this, we understand that it is not an accident, it is a murder,” Surachate Hakparn, deputy director of the Thai Police, reiterated at a press conference.

For the heinous crime Sancho sent a message to his girlfriend before going to jail: “He is not going to wait for me nor should he. May he be happy and continue with his life.”

‘Edwin is not guilty of his own death’: family

When the information from the Thai authorities was released, the relatives of the 44-year-old doctor said they were very beaten by his death. In addition, they emphasized that there is “solid evidence that points to Sancho as the only culprit.”

“The family clarifies that Edwin is not guilty of his own death,” they said in a statement addressed to the Spanish media. They also specified that they will respect the sentence, regardless of what it is.

“The family and their team of lawyers want the collaboration of Colombia, Thailand and Spain to deal with the criminal process as well as the insults that may be being done against the memory of Dr. Arrieta, the family wants to save the name,” they concluded.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand.

The young Spaniard completed the ten days of isolation for covid-19 that he was ordered in a jail. However, he would continue to be isolated from the other prisoners because there are fears for his safety. The trial, in which the judicial authorities will request the death penalty, does not have a start date.

