After being sent to prison as a preventive measure, Daniel Sancho has confessed to the Thai police how he dismembered and disposed of the doctor’s body Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

According to the ‘Bangkok Post’, the Spaniard began his story by saying that they saw each other around 2 in the afternoon on August 3 at the pier and that they traveled together on a motorcycle, as shown by the security cameras in the area.

After arriving at the hotel room, and as he had narrated in previous days, Sancho hit his partner in the face and left him unconscious. In the midst of the panic and according to ‘Bangkok Post’, he took him to the bathroom and threw water on him to make him regain consciousness without success.

After waiting an hour and no response from Edwin Arrieta, the chef decided to start dismembering the doctor and, he said, it took “three hours.” Around 9:00 p.m. that same day, began placing the surgeon’s remains in plastic bags black and rented a kayak that helped him throw a large part of them into the sea.

🛑✖️ The last moments of the life of the Colombian doctor, Edwin Arrieta, who was dismembered in Thailand.

The rest of his body was taken to the island’s garbage dump, where hours later a worker would make the discovery. Upon finding himself discovered, Sancho decided to report the Colombian as missing.

After becoming the main suspect in the crime, the authorities went to the hotel where he was staying, there, according to the ‘Bangkok Post’, they found: “80 thousand US dollars and a gold necklace that belonged to the Colombian.”

Daniel Sancho was sent to jail

After a hearing, the Spanish, Daniel Sancho was admitted to the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, after a judge of the island’s provincial court ordered provisional detention for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

As reported by EFE, the 29-year-old man will remain there while the trial against him begins and will be in isolation for 10 days due to the covid-19 protocol and can only be visited by his lawyer.

