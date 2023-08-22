Daniel Sancho is still waiting for the trial for the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta to begin. The Thai Police stated that, after the autopsy, it was established that the young Spaniard cut the plastic surgeon’s throat and then dismembered him.

Meanwhile, He remains preventively in the Koh Samui prison, where Silvia Bronchalo, his mother, has visited him.

The well-known actress was seen, again, at the exit from the prison. Although he prefers silence in front of journalists, one question in particular managed to capture his attention. Someone questioned her about the family of doctor Edwin Arrieta, who are waiting for his remains to be brought to Colombia for the funeral.

Silvia Bronchalo, mother of Daniel Sancho.

“Silvia, I don’t know if you want to send a message to the victim’s family,” said the reporter.

At that moment, Bronchalo was about to get on a cart, but he stopped and answered. “For now, I’ll do it personally. Thank you”, he sentenced seriously and left the place.

On his first visit to prison, he agreed to speak to the media and said he was trying to cope with the situation: “Of course, no one expects such a thing, no one is prepared to receive such news, no one prepares us for this.” .

Rodolfo Sancho would have apologized

Rodolfo Sancho, father of the confessed murderer, would have already contacted Arrieta’s family. According to a text message revealed by the Spanish program On everyone’s lipsthe actor also apologized to the doctor’s sister.

“Hello Darling, how are you? I am Rodolfo Sancho, Daniel Sancho’s father. I am very sorry for what happened to your brother,” he wrote.

Rodolfo Sancho, Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

In addition, he was dismayed by his son’s actions: “I think he must have had a disorder. Sorry, we are two destroyed families. I don’t know what could have gone through Daniel’s head.”

The text message ended, again, apologizing: “Sorry, we are very confused with all this that is happening.”

The results of the autopsy of Edwin Arrieta

Daniel Sancho, 29 years oldhas been charged by the Thai Police with premeditated murder after he confessed to having killed and dismembered the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta on August 2 on the Thai island of Phangan.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

“We already have the definitive results of the autopsy. First they fought, according to the evidence at the scene (of the crime). Daniel punched him, then the doctor (Arrieta) fell and hit his head against the sink, but he did not he died at that moment, but when (Sancho) began to cut his throat, according to the forensics,” the deputy director of the Thai Police told EFE.

The start date of the trial, in which the judicial authorities can request the death penalty against the young man, has not been disclosed.. Instead, Thai police said they were “ready” to repatriate the remains of the plastic surgeon.

*With information from EFE