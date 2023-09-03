Since Silvia Bronchalo, Daniel Sancho’s mother, arrived on the island of Koh Samui on August 17, she has not missed the opportunity to visit her son, who is in provisional prison in Thailand after confessing to the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

The ex-partner of actor Rodolfo Sancho has repeatedly gone to jail in the last fortnight to, according to the international media, closely monitor the young man’s condition and bring him some belongings. With the exception of last Thursday, she, surprisingly, did not appear at the prison.

The program ‘On everyone’s lips’ explained Bronchal’s absence, noting that the woman had traveled for the first time to the island of Koh Phangan, where her son carried out the murder, to meet with the agents in charge of the investigation.

“As they have been able to assure us, she has had a meeting with the highest officials of the Koh Phangan police, with the agents who would be taking charge of the investigation of her son,” said journalist Clara Murillo.

Silvia Bronchalo reappears with a message on her shirt

Silvia Bronchalo appeared again in the Koh Samui jail this Friday. She was wearing her usual backpack, in which she presumably carries belongings for Daniel Sancho, but also a T-shirt that caught the attention of the international press.

“Even more love” (which translates “Increasingly love”), is the short, but suggestive phrase that was stamped in his garment.

Although the exactriz did not give explanations in this regard, the phrase was interpreted as a show of love and unconditional support for her son, whom she has visited more than 10 times since she arrived in the Asian country.

Although the meetings between Bronchalo and Sancho have been constant, the same cannot be said of their statements. The woman has only spoken once with the press. It was the second day, when she referred to the state of the confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta.

“He is much better, he is calm, they are treating him very well and well, just hope that everything is resolved, very calmly,” stated at the time.

Rodolfo Sancho travels to Thailand to visit his son

This Saturday, September 2, actor Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho, headed for Thailand for the first time since his son confessed to the murder.

“Now I can’t speak, but I’ll do it later,” were the words that, according to La Vanguardia, the Spaniard uttered before boarding the flight to the Asian country.

“According to sources close to the actor, Sancho will spend the first few days in the capital, Bangkok, where he will hold a crucial meeting with the Thai lawyer in charge of his son’s case,” the previously cited media outlet detailed.

