Silvia Bronchalothe mother of Daniel Sanchothe young Spaniard accused of the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrietaarrived this Thursday at the Thai prison in Koh Samui to see his son, in custody since August 7.

Bronchalo arrived by taxi at Koh Samui jailin the south of thailandaccompanied by staff from the Embassy of Spain in the Southeast Asian country.

This is the first visit that Sancho, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, has received in prison from his family, and it occurs when the ten-day period of isolation in prison ends today, a preventive measure derived from the covid-19 pandemic. .

Bronchalo was inside the prison for about 90 minutes, and he went in and out of the facility without making a statement.

The 29-year-old Spaniard confessed to the crime against Edwin Arieta.

The family of the young man, 29 years old and grandson of the late Spanish actor Felix Angel Sancho Graciaknown by his last names, said in a statement last week that he is “very sorry for Edwin’s death”, and reiterated his intention not to make any more statements “to respect the painful moment that both families are experiencing.”

“We are very sorry for Edwin’s death and we accompany his family in their feelings,” said the statement, read to EFE by Fernando Oca, director of the law firm that represents Sancho.

The director of the Koh Samui prison, Watcharapong Boonsaior, had confirmed to EFE previously that the young man finished the period of isolation today for covid-19 and that he would meet “with (staff from) the (Spanish) Embassy and his family soon.”

Until now, only his lawyers and prison staff had been able to see him.

Until now, only his lawyers and prison staff had been able to see him.

“I have often come to see him and he is fine, he has no problem,” he told EFE Watcharapong Boonsaior.

Likewise, agents of the Phangan Island Police Stationa resident of Koh Samui and where the crime took place on August 2, was questioned again the day before in jail in front of his lawyer, as confirmed by EFE sources close to the case.

The interrogation revealed that, despite what was expressed on Tuesday at a press conference from Koh Phangan by the deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, who concluded the police investigation, it continues for the moment.

The murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

The Police accuses Sancho, 29 years old and who confessed to the crime, of the “premeditated murder” of Arrieta, 44, whom he claims he stabbed in the chest during a fight, although the exact truth remains to be known. autopsy of the victim.



Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through instagramhad been in Koh Phangan, an island near Koh Samui, on August 2, the day the surgeon was murdered and dismembered, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island, including in the sea.

EFE

