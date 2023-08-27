The case of the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta at the hands of the Spanish Daniel Sancho continues to generate information. No.or all are true and many are speculation.

About what has been speculated the most is about the visit of his father, Rodolfo Sancho, to the Thai jail, however, Spanish media assure that this is not true.

Carmen Balfagón is the spokesperson for the actor and has explained that Sancho is with his mother in Madrid, as the young man’s grandmother is very distressed by the situation. She “She is worried and wants to talk to her grandson. So what our client has done is visit her and reassure her. She is already back in Fuerteventura, ”said the representative according to Spanish media.

Instagram profiles

A fact that draws attention is that in recent days an Instagram profile has revealed photos of Sancho. Supposedly it is an account managed by fans or a person who is said to have “had contact with him”.

The problem is that, until a few hours ago, he posed directly as him and even shared stories in which he said that he had to testify before the judge every Friday, explains the Spanish outlet. Tikitakas.

Obviously, Sancho does not have his cell phone in jail, which makes it completely impossible for him to be posting on any Instagram account. And, to make matters worse, the hours of the publications coincide with the moments in which the grandson of Sancho Gracia performs his tasks common to the rest of the prisoners in the jail, highlights the website.

About an alleged move by Rodolfo Sancho and his ex-partner Silvia Bronchalo, mother of Daniel Sancho, the family spokesmen insist that it is false.

