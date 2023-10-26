The Thai justice has postponed this morning the hearing in which Daniel Sancho, the 29-year-old Spaniard who confessed to having killed and dismembered the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta on the island of Phangan, was going to hear what the prosecution accuses him of, before the absence of a translator from Thai to Spanish in the room. The court on the island of Samui, where the young man has been imprisoned since August 7, has assigned him a court-appointed lawyer, since he lacked local legal assistance since the accused’s father, the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho (who located in Thailand), dispensed with the services of Thai lawyer Anan Chuayprabat due to “discrepancies in the defense.” The appearance has been postponed until November 13. The prosecution, which yesterday delivered its final report on the crime, accuses the Spaniard of premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation. The first crime is punishable by death in Thailand.

The hearing in the Samui court began early in the morning on the island, with the attendance of Sancho, who had to answer whether he accepted or rejected the charges brought against him by the public ministry. As soon as it began, it was postponed for a few hours by the judges, but then it was suspended until November 13, due to the defendant’s request to have a translator from Thai to Spanish in person. This is the second time that Sancho appears in person before the court since he entered provisional prison, as on other occasions he has done so by videoconference.

Daniel Sancho, accompanied by several police officers on August 7, the day he entered prison. SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN (EFE)

This morning’s judicial act has also allowed the court to assign the young man a public defender. The chosen lawyer, Krit Sudthanom, stated this morning at the doors of the court that he has not yet met with Sancho and that he will not do so until November 13. The Spaniard, 29, did not have a lawyer in Thailand (where he can only be defended by a local lawyer) since September 7. The prisoner’s family has hired the lawyer Marcos García Montes in Spain.

Sancho, whose case has had a huge impact in the Spanish press, has been in provisional detention in Samui prison since August 7, after two days before he was arrested on the neighboring island of Phangan, after confessing to the murder. and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon, whose remains were scattered in garbage containers on the island and in the sea.

Thailand’s Penal Code provides for the death penalty for crimes such as premeditated murder, but if handed down, this is usually later commuted to life imprisonment. On the other hand, the confession and cooperation of the accused can help significantly reduce the sentence, as the judge himself reminded Sancho on August 7, when he was brought to justice. The Police delivered their report to the Prosecutor’s Office on October 3, after two months of investigating the alleged crime, which took place on August 2 in Phangan.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also Norway pays tribute to the victims of the attack on the door of a gay bar in Oslo: "This fight is not over" Subscribe