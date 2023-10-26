The Samui court, in Thailand, postponed Daniel Sancho’s hearing this Thursday until November 13 following the request of the young Spaniard, accused of the premeditated murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, to have a translator into Spanish, as confirmed by the court.

The hearing, which began a few hours after what was agreed by the court, with the attendance of Sancho, was later postponed until November 13, in response to the defendant’s request to have a Spanish translator present in person.

The Prosecutor’s Office presented its report to the court this Wednesday, in which it accuses Sancho of three crimes: premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo (C), alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

The Samui court also assigned a public defender to Daniel Sancho on Thursday. The lawyer, Krit Sudthanom, stated at the doors of the court that he has not yet met with Sancho and that he will not do so until November 13,

The Spaniard, 29, had no lawyer in Thailand – where he can only be defended by a Thai lawyer – since September 7, after the accused’s father, the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, dispensed with the services of the Thai lawyer. Anan Chuayprabat for “discrepancies in defense.”

