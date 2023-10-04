Next October 8th will mark two months since Daniel Sancho confessed to the crime of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta In Thailand, since then the Spaniard has remained held in a prison in the Asian country and it is expected that his sentence will be known by the beginning of 2024.

While the process progresses, one of the lawyers who initially took on Sancho’s defense and then resigned due to media pressure, gave strong statements against the Spaniard.

The Thai police have investigated the crime since August of this year and have decided to maintain the accusation of premeditated murder and concealment of the body against the Spaniard, charges that put him in a difficult situation, since this is condemned in Thailand with the penalty of death or life imprisonment.

One of Daniel Sancho’s first lawyers, Khun Anan, who resigned after the case became media, spoke to the Spanish media and gave strong statements about what would be Sancho’s fate.

Khun Anan told Semana España: “If they do not change their legal strategy, he will be sentenced to the death penalty no matter what.” In the same way, the lawyer has clarified that Sancho’s family has received several offers from other jurists who They can take the case, but that the decision to drop it was his and not due to other factors.

In his statements he also said that when he was in charge of Sancho’s defense the case was going well, but after the visit of his relatives everything changed and that is why he decided to abandon it.

Finally, the Thai lawyer said that he issued a warning about what Marcos García Montes, a Spanish jurist, was suggesting to him about altering the evidence to seek benefits from justice.

”The only concern I have now is that Daniel ends up in the hands of someone whose strategy could lead to capital punishment,” he concluded.

