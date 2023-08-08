After confessing to the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, Daniel Sancho was sent to preventive detention on the island of Koh Phangan, international media reported on August 7. For ten days, the young man will remain in isolation per covid-19 protocol.

While the legal situation of the Spanish chef is resolved, his relatives sent a statement to the ‘Así es la vida’ program on ‘Telecinco’. In the document, which was written in the name of Rodolfo Sancho, they not only asked for “respect for the situation”, but also referred to the statements given by the 29-year-old defendant.

“Rodolfo, for the sake of the investigation, cannot make any kind of statement. We urge you to respect this situation. At the moment, we cannot make any kind of statement,” the statement begins.

Regarding the recent demonstrations that Daniel Sancho has been making, they maintained that “they are under a situation of emotional pressure that is difficult to control.”

Although those close to the confessed murderer of surgeon Edwin Arrieta appreciated the availability and offer of the media, they also They urged not to make any more speculations about the facts, which are still a matter of investigation, and to wait for the news, which will eventually be communicated by themselves.

“If there was any news, we would notify you. Thank you for your understanding,” Sancho’s relatives concluded.

What is known about the murder of Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Daniel Sancho

Daniel Sancho, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, confessed to the Thai authorities that he dismembered and then disposed of the body of Edwin Arrietanative of Lorica, Córdoba.

According to the ‘Bangkok Post’, the young man and the Colombian doctor met on a pier on August 3. Once they arrived at the hotel room, Sancho hit his partner in the face, leaving him unconscious. After an hour, and after trying to make the victim regain lucidity, the dismemberment began, which lasted about three hours.

The chef, according to the story that was shared by the international media, put the remains in garbage bags, which he later threw into the sea and into a dump on the island. At the hotel where he was staying, the authorities found “80 thousand US dollars and a gold necklace that belonged to the Colombian.”

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME