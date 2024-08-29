The Spanish lawyers who have collaborated in the defense of Daniel Sancho announced that they will appeal to the appeal of the life sentence announced Thursday by a Thai court after finding the Spaniard guilty of the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta on an island in Thailand.

“We have to continue with the game. We are going to appeal the sentence (…) We have two appeals ahead of us and we have to exhaust them,” Carmen Balfagón declared outside the Samui court (in southern Thailand) after the sentence was announced.

The Thai courts have two appeals, one to the Court of Appeal and the other to the Supreme Court, before confirming the conviction.

The lawyer said that they “respect” the court’s decision, which based its decision on the police investigation, but that they did not expect a life sentence.

For his part, lawyer Marcos Garcia-Montes said that they have not yet had access to the ruling, so they still have to “study” its content before filing the appeal.

Daniel Sancho (second from left) was arrested in August 2023.

“Our argument (of the defence) is very solid. We respect the court’s decision, but we have a few avenues to appeal,” stressed the Spanish lawyer, who like Bafalgón, was not allowed into the courtroom during the reading of the sentence.

García-Montes also stressed that the president of the court highlighted during the reading the “good work” of Daniel’s defense during the trial, which argued that Arrieta’s death occurred accidentally during a fight.

The judge found Sancho guilty of the three crimes of which the prosecution accused him: premeditated murder, concealment of the body – for the dismemberment of Arrieta – and theft of other people’s documents, for the passport of the Colombian surgeon, then 44 years old.

Who is Daniel Sancho?

Sancho, 30, had only accepted his guilt on the charge of dismembering Arrieta, whose remains were found in several places on the island of Phangan, near Samui, days after his death on August 2, 2023.

On social media, Sancho boasted of having many famous friends.

The judge also sentenced Daniel Sancho to pay compensation to Arrieta’s family of 4 million pesos. (almost $119,000 or around €107,000).

The now convicted man, born in Madrid on June 11, 1994, is the son and grandson of two well-known Spanish actors, Rodolfo Sancho and the late Sancho Gracia, respectively. His mother is investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo.

Virtually unknown to the general public until the crime for which he was convicted today hit the media, Daniel Sancho was training to be a chef and working in public relations when he met Edwin Arrieta through social mediaa plastic surgeon born on March 13, 1979 in Lorica (Colombia).

A few months later, they both met in Phangan on the same day of the crime.

