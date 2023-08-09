The future of Daniel Sancho continues to be unknown. The Spaniard, who has been in the Koh Samui prison since last Monday after the judge ordered his entry into pretrial detention pending trial, remains admitted to the prison hospital unit, as established by protocol. He must remain there for ten days to comply with the quarantine, as is the case with all prisoners. Sancho has asked that they bring him a medication against stress that he was taking and that he had in his hotel room and has requested to speak with his family, although except for his surprise, he will not be able to do so until the end of time of quarantine.

Sancho shares this hospital area with five other prisoners and is constantly under the supervision of two nurses. The Spaniard would have asked that they bring him food from abroad since he does not tolerate Thai food very well, something that has been ruled out.

Yesterday he received a visit from his Thai lawyer, Khun Anan, who assured that he “knows what he did.” “I think he is relaxed. He knows what he did, I have explained the process to him. He wants to plan how to live in here,” Anan told the media that was waiting for him outside the prison. In addition, the lawyer specified that the defense strategy for him at first will be to get him out of prison or, at least, that Sancho does not go to the high-security prison in Bangkok. where living conditions are much harsher than in the current prison.

Meanwhile, the Police continue with the investigation of the murder of Edwin Arrieta and collecting all possible evidence, as well as the search for the six parts of Arrieta’s body that have not yet been located. The family of the Colombian surgeon cries out for justice and asks that the 29-year-old cook be tried and sentenced in Thailand where they want him to serve the sentence imposed on him. “We are devastated, Daniel Sancho has not only dismembered Edwin but he dismembered my family, he ripped our hearts out alive,” said the sister of the deceased, Darling Arrieta.

Daniel Sancho confessed to the crime last Saturday and made a reconstruction of the events explaining his version of what happened. The agents who carry out the investigation thus intend to build a chronology that can shed more light on what happened on Tuesday night after Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta attended a full moon party. The fact that both were in a relationship and that the victim had threatened Sancho with disseminating intimate images of both of them, makes the Police consider all the hypotheses.

See also "El señor de los cielos 8”, chapter 6 ONLINE: where, when and at what time does the soap opera come out? “We have enough evidence and now it is up to the court to start the trial” Somsak Nurod Koh Pha Ngan Police Station Chief of Investigation

After the confession of the murder and subsequent dismemberment of the body by Daniel Sancho and the fact that before the night of the murder he bought garbage bags, a knife and cleaning products, the Thai Police believe they have evidence to accuse the Spaniard of premeditated murder, crime punishable by capital punishment in the Asian country. “We have enough evidence and now it is up to the court to start the trial,” Somsak Nurod, head of investigation at the Koh Pha Ngan police station, told France Presse.

In fact, when the black plastic bag with parts of the right leg is found in the dump, a T-shirt, shorts, underwear and a purchase receipt also appear. It is precisely this ticket that leads the police to the store where Daniel bought the knife and the bags hours before.

From now on, Sancho faces the beginning of a long process that faces him with the death penalty, the most severe punishment that Thai Justice contemplates for the perpetrators of serious crimes.

The family lawyer, surprised



For his part, the family lawyer, Luis Gerez, legal representative of both the accused murderer and his father, acknowledged that they are “concerned about the very serious situation” that Daniel is facing and sees many inconsistencies in the way in which which the crime is being dealt with, but he hopes that an agreement will be reached between countries and his client can serve his sentence in Spain. The lawyer, who defines the young man as an “athlete, hard-working, friendly and very correct” boy, does not understand what could have happened.

Gerez is not clear about the immediate future of Daniel Sancho but “most likely he will be held in prison for 2 or 3 months until the day of the trial arrives and the investigations are finished.” The lawyer does not believe that “they will take a long time because the evidence is quite solid, and if he is finally guilty of murder, it is most likely that he will be taken to a maximum security prison.”

Finally, Gerez explained that “Daniel is a person with a very powerful physique, but living, let’s say, 25 years in a crowded place, without doing sports, eating nothing but rice… a small accident there… The chances of surviving 30 years or 25 years in a jail in Thailand seems very little to me.