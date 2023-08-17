the young spanish daniel sanchoin provisional prison for the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, the period of isolation due to covid-19 ends this Thursday and will be able to be visited in the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, by his family.

As confirmed to EFE by Watcharapong Boonsaior, director of the Koh Samui prison, Sancho concludes today the period of ten days of isolationa preventive measure derived from the covid-19 pandemic, after having started it upon his admission to provisional prison on August 7.

“Daniel will end the quarantine today and will meet with (staff from) the (Spanish) Embassy and his family soon,” the official added.

Other prison sources assured EFE that, although the isolation has ended, Sancho will remain for the moment in the hospital area of ​​the prison, where there are around “one hundred people” and which they describe as “somewhat larger, not more comfortable or with more facilities than others”.

Sancho, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, You will be able to receive visits from your relatives and the staff of the Embassy of Spain in Thailand from todaybecause until now only his lawyers and prison staff could meet him.

The same prison director claimed to have been with him these days.

“I have often come to see him and he is fine, he has no problem,” he told EFE.

Daniel Sancho is the son of the famous actor Rodolfo Sancho. Photo: Private file/EFE

Likewise, agents of the police station of the phangan islanda resident of Koh Samui and where the crime took place on August 2, was questioned again the day before in jail in front of his lawyer, sources close to the case confirmed to EFE.

The interrogation revealed that, despite what was expressed on Tuesday at a press conference from Koh Phangan by the deputy director of the Thai Police, the media Surachate Hakparn, who concluded the police investigation, it continues for the moment.

Police accuse Sancho, 29 years old and who confessed to the crime, of Arrieta’s “premeditated murder”44, whom he claims he stabbed in the chest during a fight, although the victim’s autopsy is yet to be known.

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Koh Phangan on August 2, the day the surgeon was murdered and dismembered, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island. included in the sea.

