This Thursday, August 29, the sentence was announced by the Provincial Court of Samui, Thailand, against Daniel Sancho, who was found guilty of the murder, in August 2023, of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, who was dismembered.

Why didn’t they give him the death penalty?

Following the verdict, the cook was found guilty of the following three crimes, according to a statement released by the court following the ruling:

Premeditated murder

The Spaniard had initially been sentenced to death under Section 289 of the Thai Penal Code, but the decision was reversed during sentencing. Considering that the accused collaborated in a “beneficial” manner.

Daniel Sancho was arrested in August 2023. Photo:Archive Share

The judge, whose identity is unknown and who was in charge of the case from the beginning, specified that the reduction of the sentence was also due to the “work of the defense,” since they provided context “to understand how the crime occurred,” according to information obtained by the EFE agency.

Concealment of the corpse

Considering that Edwin Arrieta’s body was dismembered and found in several places in Phangan, including the sea, Sancho was accused of hiding the body and sentenced for this crime to four months in prison.

This is taking into account that Section 188 of the Thai penal code sets a limit of one year in prison for this crime, the only one that Sancho had admitted to, who confessed to the crime before the police during the trial held during April and May of this year.

Theft of other people’s documents

Daniel Sancho was also found guilty of stealing Arrieta’s passport, a crime for which he was sentenced to two years in prisonwith the legal limit at five (according to section 199 of the penal code), according to the EFE agency.

However, since he was sentenced to life imprisonment, “it cannot be combined with additional penalties,” according to the statement released after the verdict.

Compensation for Arrieta’s family

In addition to these three crimes, the judge requested that the accused compensate Arrieta’s family with 119,000 dollars. Some 484 million Colombian pesos, which is much less than the amount the family had requested during the trial.

The victim’s family, friends and acquaintances were satisfied with the Court’s decision. In fact, Arrieta’s childhood friend, Victoria Jattin, assured EFE that the “a fair sentence. He will have to pay; we know that an appeal is coming, but there is no justification for that appeal.”

Edwin Arrieta’s friend speaks out after the decision. Photo:EFE Share

What did the Arrieta family’s defense say when they learned of the sentence?

It was a death sentence and was replaced and modified to life imprisonment. No other greater sentence could have been imposed.

The Spanish lawyer Juan Ospina, defender of the Arrieta family, explained in dialogue with Blu Radio Sancho was sentenced to death, but the court commuted it to life imprisonment for having collaborated with the police authorities in the beginning of the investigation.

“It was a death sentence and it was replaced and modified to life imprisonment. No other longer sentence could have been imposed,” he added.

This explanation adds to what was mentioned by the judge of the Samui Provincial Court, who stated that the death penalty had been considered in the case of the Spaniard. However, The sentence was reduced due to the defendant’s cooperation in clarifying the facts and he was finally sentenced to life imprisonment and compensation to the victim’s family.

With information from EFE*