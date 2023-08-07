Daniel Sancho, who confessed to murdering Edwin Arrieta, is sent to jail

After a hearing, the Spanish, daniel sancho He was admitted to the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, after a judge from the island’s provincial court ordered provisional detention for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

As reported by EFE, the 29-year-old man will remain there while the trial against him begins and will be in isolation for 10 days due to the covid-19 protocol and can only be visited by his lawyer.

(Keep reading: Daniel Sancho wants to “collaborate as much as he can” in the Edwin Arrieta case).

What are the penalties that Daniel Sancho faces?

developing news…