Daniel Sancho, who confessed to murdering Edwin Arrieta, is sent to jail

Daniel Sancho murderer of Colombian doctor
EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN
Daniel Sancho murderer of Colombian doctor
The Spaniard will be isolated for 10 days due to the coronavirus protocol and will only be able to speak with his lawyer.
After a hearing, the Spanish, daniel sancho He was admitted to the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, after a judge from the island’s provincial court ordered provisional detention for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta.
As reported by EFE, the 29-year-old man will remain there while the trial against him begins and will be in isolation for 10 days due to the covid-19 protocol and can only be visited by his lawyer.
(Keep reading: Daniel Sancho wants to “collaborate as much as he can” in the Edwin Arrieta case).
What are the penalties that Daniel Sancho faces?
developing news…
