the young spanish daniel sanchosuspected of murdering the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, assured EFE on Monday that he wants to “collaborate in everything he can”, hours before being placed under judicial order.

Sancho, 29, made these statements from the Koh Phangan police station, the island where the alleged murder took place, when asked about the transfer, scheduled for today, to neighboring Koh Samui, where a judge will decide whether or not to file formal charges against you.

If so, it is very likely that Sancho would go on to be imprisoned until the trial, since the possibility of him being released on bail is low given the seriousness of the case.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, accused of murdering Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

The young man insisted in the conversation with EFE that the Thai police in Koh Phangan “are treating him very well” and revealed that the agents who are guarding him took him to dinner at a restaurant on the island the day before. He also assured that he was then able to speak on the phone with his family and friends.

The family of Sancho, son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, has hired a private law firm for the young man’s defense, sources close to the case confirmed to EFE, although for the moment the Thai public defender continues to represent him. The lawyer hired by the Spanish could begin to represent him from this Monday, once Sancho is transferred to Samui.

Arrieta’s body was dismembered and the first remains, the pelvis and a right leg, were found in the tourist resort Koh Phangan on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to the police report, which details that the limb was found in a landfill in the island.

The police have confirmed to EFE that the head has also been recovered and that the remains of the body have been identified as belonging to Arrieta, 44.a plastic surgeon from the Colombian town of Lorica, in the department of Córdoba (north).

The two had met for a long time through Instagram and met in Koh Phangan on August 2. According to the police report, Sancho arrived in Koh Phangan on July 31 and on August 1 bought knives and black and green garbage bags from a shop on the island. He himself points out that Arrieta did not arrive on the island until Wednesday, August 2, and that Sancho went to pick him up (at the arrival point of the ferry from Samui) that day at 3:05 p.m. Sancho himself reported on Thursday night at the Koh Phangan police station the disappearance of his friend in the early morning of August 3.

