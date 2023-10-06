Two months have passed since the news of the murder in Thailand of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Spanish chef Daniel Sancho. Since then, justice has tried to prosecute him for a premeditated crime.

One of the biggest surprises that occurred in this case was the quick confession that Daniel Sancho had; According to a Spanish program, this would have happened because the police promised the chef two benefits if he gave his version to the authorities.

According to journalist Ángel Montoya, from the program ‘Mañaneros’, the authorities of the Asian country would have made promises to the young man and these were ultimately not fulfilled, however, Sancho did comply with the confession.

One of them has to do with Sancho’s quick confession to the authorities, according to the program, if he did it: “They promised him that they would quickly extradite him to Spain and that they would not accuse him if he collaborated”said the journalist.

But this would not have been the only one, since they promised Daniel Sancho not to accuse him of premeditated murder but of reckless homicide “for a fight over the alleged threats of Edwin Arrieta and which the police consider to be true.”

After confessing how the crime had been committed in Thailand and where the remains of the Colombian surgeon had been dumped, Daniel Sancho did not see what the country’s police promised him.

The journalist says that it is very difficult for the chef to prove that the Thai justice system promised him these two things, since it is “his word against that of the Thai police”, but this was not the only thing, since part of those promises would have been fulfilled Since, Daniel Sancho found himself with special treatment in prison.

What’s next in the case of Daniel Sancho? That’s what his former lawyer says

Last August, the Spaniard was taken to a prison located in Koh Phangan and it is expected that his sentence will be known by the beginning of 2024.

One of Daniel Sancho’s first lawyers, Khun Anan, who resigned after the case became media, spoke to the Spanish media and gave strong statements about what would be Sancho’s fate.

According to the Thai lawyer, he advised Daniel Sancho to collaborate with justice and thus be able to reduce his sentence as much as possible, but things changed after the family decided to exchange him for the lawyer Marcos García Montes.

Khun Anan told Semana España: “If they do not change their legal strategy, he will be sentenced to the death penalty no matter what.” In the same way, the lawyer has clarified that Sancho’s family has received several offers from other jurists who They can take the case, but that the decision to drop it was his and not due to other factors.

The lawyer added that: “I warned him that if he insisted on falsifying reality to the judge, he would be in the red zone,” because, according to his statements, the Spaniard began to give “absurd excuses.”

