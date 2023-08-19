The charge d’affaires of the Spanish Embassy in Thailand, Vicente Cacho, affirmed this Friday after visiting Daniel Sancho, a Spaniard accused of the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, who the “investigation is not over”.

(You can read: They reveal Daniel Sancho’s health complication in jail: he cannot leave the infirmary)

“The trial does not have a date because the investigation has not finished, despite what was said at the press conference,” Cacho said upon leaving prison to the media gathered at the prison gates, where Sancho is serving provisional prison since August 7.

(Also: Sancho Case: Thai police receive first autopsy results from Edwin Arrieta)

Cacho, who accompanied Silvia Bronchalo, the 29-year-old mother of Sancho, in what is the second visit to her son in prison, was referring to the press conference offered on Tuesday, August 15, for number two of the Thai Police, the media Surachate Hakparn.

Surachate then stated from the Koh Phangan police station, the neighboring island of Koh Samui where the crime was committed on August 2, that there was already enough evidence to accuse Sancho of Arrieta’s “premeditated murder” and he closed the investigation.

(Also read: They reveal what happened in the meeting between Daniel Sancho and his mother: what did he ask?)

The investigation is still open, for the moment (Sancho) will be in this prison, he will be tried here and eventually a change of prison will be considered, which would not be Bangkok.

“The investigation is still open, for the moment (Sancho) will be in this prison, he will be tried here and eventually a change of prison will be considered, which would not be Bangkok, but rather it would be the prison of Surat Thani (province in the south of Thailand)“Cach added.

Surat Thani jail is located in Thailand’s largest province of the same name, about 685 kilometers from Bangkok. This is known as the province of a thousand islands and includes some of the most popular in the Asian country, such as Koh Pha Ngan, where the gruesome murder occurred.

(Also read: Daniel Sancho’s mother spoke after visiting prison: “It has been very difficult”)

That prison has some 2,500 people deprived of their liberty, the majority for cases related to drugs or illegal arms trafficking.

In 2012, the media circulated that two of the inmates of that prison carried out an attack with a bomb, hidden inside a backpack, against a prison wall, possibly to find an escape route.

(You can read: Daniel Sancho’s wedding plan before Edwin Arrieta’s crime: “His partner expected”)

The 29-year-old Spaniard confessed to the crime against Edwin Arieta. Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

The Thai Police accuse Sancho, 29, who confessed to the crime, of the “premeditated murder” of Arrieta, 44, whom he claims he stabbed in the chest during a fight, although the victim’s autopsy is yet to be known. .

(Keep reading: Father of Daniel Sancho, murderer of the Colombian surgeon, is ‘very affected’: spokesperson)

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Koh Phangan, an island near Koh Samui, on August 2, the day the surgeon was murdered and dismembered, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island, including the sea.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More news