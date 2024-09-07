The murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Spaniard Daniel Sancho will reach the academic fieldA university will open a space to discuss the case.

Sancho is in a Thai prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of the doctor, with whom he had arranged to go on vacation in August 2023.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

Although he was to be sentenced to death, the court reduced the sentence to life behind bars because the young man cooperated with the authorities during the initial investigations.

What will Spanish universities discuss in the case of Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho?

Sancho’s actions, in addition to arousing great media interest in Spain, are now intended to be analyzed in the academic field. The National University of Distance Education (UNED), a public institution, hosted the conference ‘Approach to the Daniel Sancho Case: Crime in Thailand’.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian.

“This conference will delve into the case of Daniel Sancho, a Spanish national sentenced to life imprisonment in Thailand, from a criminological perspective. First, the conference will introduce the case based on the foundations of criminology, and then focus on the psychological profile of those involved and on criminal jurisdiction in cases of Spanish criminals abroad,” reads the description of the event that has sparked interest in Spain.

The programming includes:

Development of the Daniel Sancho Case and introduction to criminological theories (speaker José Antonio Varela, criminologist).

Criminological Profile and Verbal-Corporal Communication by Daniel Sancho (speaker Juan Ángel Anta, criminologist).

Crime of homicide and/or murder by a Spanish national in foreign territory (speaker José Jaime Tapia, magistrate-judge).

The conference is open to the general public. Those interested can attend the university’s main lecture hall or watch it on the ‘UNED Vitoria-Gasteiz’ YouTube channel from 11 am (Spanish time).

Daniel Sancho, in maximum security prison

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, sits next to the evidence after being arrested.

The son of actor Rodolfo Sancho was transferred to the prison in the city of Surat Thani, Thailand, after his sentence was read out on August 29 at the Samui Provincial Court.

The ruling, which can still be appealed twice, held that The Spaniard murdered Arrieta with premeditation on August 2, 2023 on the island of Phangan and found Sancho guilty of the other two crimes of which he was accused: the dismemberment of Arrieta, then 44 years old, and the theft of the victim’s passport.

Sancho, 30, asked the judge at the reading of the sentence to remain in a prison in Samui, but the request was denied. He is now in Surat Thani, where there are prisoners with sentences ranging from 15 years to the death penalty.

