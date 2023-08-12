Until a week ago, Daniel Sancho was unknown to public opinion. Few knew that the popular actor Rodolfo Sancho fathered him at the age of 19, before rising to fame. But, after it became known last Saturday that the 29-year-old had been arrested in Thailand accused of killing and dismembering a man, his life and, above all, his future, are at the epicenter of the social chronicle. Sancho traveled to the Asian country to meet Edwin Arrieta (44 years old), a Colombian plastic surgeon.

Both attended the full moon party on Tuesday August 1 in Ko Pha Ngan, known for its excesses of alcohol and the consumption of all kinds of narcotic substances. The appearance of Arrieta’s human remains in a landfill led to the arrest of Sancho, who had reported him missing shortly before. The authorities are now investigating everything that happened with the collaboration of the young man.

With an actor father, mother and grandfather, from a young age he chose to take a different course in his life and move away from the family profession to focus on his true passion: cooking. Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo met in acting classes when both had just reached the age of majority. Silvia became pregnant and on June 11, 1994 Daniel was born to change their lives. The relationship lasted ten more years and they separated amicably. Now, the actor has shared his life with Xenia Tostado for 18 years; As a result of this relationship, Jimena, Daniel’s only sister, was born.

Rodolfo Sancho achieved popularity a few years after becoming a father with the legendary Telecinco series ‘Al salir de clase’, just like his co-stars Hugo Silva and Elsa Pataki did. In 2012 he gave life to Fernando el Católico in ‘Isabel’ and he has participated in other nationally successful series such as ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’, ‘Mar de Plástico’, ‘Drought’ or ‘La señora’, which is now republished by La1 for the afternoon. His vocation came from the family, since his father, Sancho Gracia, studied acting and had a leading role in the well-remembered series ‘Curro Jiménez’. Former President Adolfo Suárez was a great friend of the family; in fact, he was best man at his grandfather’s wedding and best man at his father’s baptism.

His mother, Silvia Bronchalo, also dreamed of being a great actress, but her plans changed and she now works as a wealth manager at Mapfre. It does not have social networks and very little information is known about it. Regarding the serious accusation of murder of her son, she has limited herself to telling the Cuatro program ‘En boca de todos’ that she is making “a movie without knowing anything.”

Daniel Sancho did not hide his enormous passion for gastronomy, he aspired to be a great chef and currently worked as a cook for La Bohēme Catering. His father proudly boasted of him in an interview years ago in which he reflected on the vocation of his eldest son: “That’s why at the age of ten I made cookies and cakes and I am not capable of making a fried egg.” He is also known to have opened a restaurant specializing in hamburgers in the heart of the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña called Boogie Burgers. He even had his own Youtube channel to show some of his recipes.

Through his Instagram profile, which has been closed since the facts became known, he gave a good account of his exotic trips around the world and his passion for skiing and surfing. He also showed his visits to restaurants with Michelin stars, the last one he posted was Etxebarri. Another issue that has been talked about a lot these days is her sentimental situation. One of the hypotheses with which the Thai authorities work is that there was a sentimental relationship between Arrieta and Sancho and that the motive for the crime would have been “jealousy”.

In addition, according to some Thai media reports, the chef himself would have admitted to the police having had sexual relations with the doctor. However, Sancho has also stated that Arrieta made him “destroy the relationship” with his girlfriend Paula, with whom he had been dating for five years, and that she held him “hostage.” The last thing that has emerged from the investigation is that Arrieta sent him threatening messages if Daniel Sancho ended the relationship.

Now, the future of Daniel Sancho is in a Thai jail waiting for the trial to come out and all the unknowns surrounding the case are resolved. The young man could be sentenced to death or life imprisonment, since, in addition to the murder charge, he faces the aggravating factors of concealing the body and handling it. But his sentence could also be reduced for collaborating in the investigation.