In his first statements to the Koh Samui court, Daniel Sancho made it clear that his relationship with his parents Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sanchoseems not to be so good.

According to the special envoy to Thailand of the TardeAR program, the judicial procedure against Daniel Sancho has already begun: “He told us that he was quite good. Very talkative compared to other occasions.”

In the middle of this first appearance, the judge approached Sancho and asked him if he wanted a lawyer from the Asian country: ‘Daniel, don’t you want to have a Thai lawyer?’

But the confessed murderer’s response was more than clear and cast doubt on his relationship with his parents: “My father is going to take care of that, I completely trust him.” he said without mentioning his mother.

Daniel Sancho, confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Screenshots of ‘And now Sonsoles’.

These first statements have revealed details about the relationship between Daniel Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, in the same way the journalist has assured that this could influence the development of the trial.

What’s next in the case of Daniel Sancho?

The son of actor Rodolfo Sancho has not been released from preventive detention. The Prosecutor’s Office requested that he remain behind bars, while it analyzes the evidence collected by the Police and asks the Court to start the hearings.

Although the complete report against the young man is not known, the judicial body has supported the accusation of premeditated murder, which means few avenues for his future.

“There is an accusation of premeditated murder because there is preparation. A team is purchased to commit a crime, it is planned. There is also the crime of hiding and transferring a corpse,” commented Naron Srirasan, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, for the Spanish media Telecinco.

Nearly 20 witnesses, videos from security cameras and various objects from the crime scene—in addition to Sancho’s own confession—compromise him.

“The most serious charge is premeditated murder. And premeditated murder is punishable by death here in Thailand,” the official spokesperson made clear.

