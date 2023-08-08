Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, was able to establish some kind of contact with his relatives and the media international authorities during his detention in Thailand, where he perpetrated the crime of which, day after day, more details are known.

‘The Summer Program’ managed to speak with the young Spaniard by telephone and, during the conversation, he was “worried” and “sad” when talking about his girlfriend, with whom he had been in a relationship for five years until now.

According to the chef’s story, he traveled to the Asian country because his sentimental partner was going there. “I went to Thailand because my girlfriend was coming. She is not going to wait for me nor should she be happy and continue with her life. We had been together for five years,” He pointed out in dialogue with the program mentioned above.

Regarding whether his father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, knew about the crime he had committed, the Spaniard confessed that he did not dare to tell him anything for fear that his cell phone would be intercepted.

In an interview with the journalist Patricia López, before he entered preventive detention, Sancho revealed that he was receiving good treatment from the authorities. He even admitted to having dined at “the best hotel on the island.”

“The police treat me very well and they tell me that it is because I have collaborated and I am behaving very well. Tomorrow I am going to jail,” said the man accused of murder, who is currently in Koh prison. Samui, south of Thailand.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo (C), alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

During a conversation with several agents at the police station, Sancho pointed out that he felt like a “hostage” of the victim, who, according to him, unleashed the destruction of his sentimental relationship.

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things that he would never have done ”, is the testimony given by the young man, according to various international media.

At this time, Daniel Sancho is in preventive detention and must remain in isolation for a few days due to the covid-19 protocol.

Lieutenant Surapong Thanomjit confirmed to local media that The Spaniard is accused of premeditated murder, concealment and theft of body parts to cover up the death.

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME