Although Daniel Sancho has not been brought to trial in Thailand for the crime of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, The judge who will analyze his case anticipated what he will undergo in the hearings.

Arrieta, born in Córdoba, was murdered on the Thai island of Koh Phangan in early August after seeing Sancho, prior to the Full Moon festivities, very popular in that country.

Since August 7, the son of actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo has been in jail. Sancho confessed to the Police that he had dismembered the Colombian, for which the Police accused him of premeditated murder.

Twist on Daniel Sancho case? Judge explains what penalty he could receive

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho. Photo: Social networks / YouTube: Pure enjoyment

One of the three judges in the case spoke with the Spanish network’s ‘And Now Sonsoles’ program Antenna 3. When asked about the future of the young Spaniard, The judge stated that he would not necessarily receive the death penalty if it can be proven that the murder was not premeditated.

“It can be reduced from the death penalty to life imprisonment“he commented.

In fact, according to the judge, there is a possibility that he will not receive a life sentence either: “At least 15 years is a minimum sentence… Or a sentence for life.”

The judge’s warning to Daniel Sancho

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment / Social networks

The Police have not sent the investigation reports to the Prosecutor’s Office; It has until October 28. Therefore, the judge gave an estimated date on which the hearings would begin.

“The trial could be held in two months at the earliest. If the Prosecutor’s Office takes a long time with the process or if there is more evidence, the process may be prolonged,” he added for the Spanish channel.

Faced with the possibility of the chef serving his sentence in Spain, the judge closed the door: “Crimes that occur in Thailand are judged by Thai laws.”

The robed statements contrast with what was said by the deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, nicknamed ‘Big Joke’, who announced that the young man only has two paths in Thailand.

Edwin Arrieta, Daniel Sancho and 'Big Joke', deputy director of the Thai Police. Photo: Social networks / And now Sonsoles / EFE

“If Daniel Sancho goes to court and denies all charges, he will face the death penalty. But if he pleads guilty, the sentence will be life imprisonment,” he told local media.

What is coming in the Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta case?

Next October 28 marks the deadline for the Thai Police to deliver the investigation report to the Prosecutor’s Office, which includes videos, images, chats, witnesses and other evidence—in addition to the young man’s confession—that compromises to Sancho.

Once the report is in the hands of the prosecutor, he will review it and may include other evidence before asking the judge to start the hearings.

Meanwhile, The family of doctor Edwin Arrieta hired a law firm in Spain to protect his good name in the face of leaks and information about his private life that have become known in that country.

Edwin Arrieta with his family. Daniel Sancho, on the right. Photo: Social networks / YouTube: Pure enjoyment

Juan Gonzalo Ospina, now representative of the family, assured that the Colombian’s relatives have felt “dissatisfied” by “the treatment of some Spanish media.”

The family’s intention is that Arrieta’s name is respected and his death is not “relativized” or “banalized.” “And that a message can be sent to public opinion that the events have been fateful, tragic, very sad and that we are facing a vile murder,” Ospina said.

