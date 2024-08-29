A A Thai court on Thursday found Spaniard Daniel Sancho guilty of premeditatedly murdering Colombian Edwin Arrieta and lowered the initial punishment from death penalty to life imprisonment for several reasons.

The sentence against Sancho, 30 years old and son and grandson of the Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Sancho Gracia, was read this Thursday in a hearing with very restricted access in the Provincial Court of Samui (southern Thailand), an island close to Phangan, where the crime took place on August 2, 2023.

These are the different penalties included in the sentence, according to a statement released by the court after the ruling, which found Sancho guilty of the three crimes of which he was accused by the Prosecutor’s Office: premeditated murder, concealment of the corpse and theft of other people’s documents.

From death penalty to life imprisonment for premeditated murder

For the crime of premeditated murder The defendant was initially sentenced to death under Section 289 of the Thai Penal Code. However, the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment at the same time as the sentencing because of the defendant’s “beneficial collaboration,” the statement said.

According to Efe, the judge, who has been handling the case from the beginning and whose identity was not revealed, specified that The reduction of the sentence was also due to the “work of the defense” and Sancho’s statement during the trial in April, that provided context “to understand how the crime happened.”

The lawyer for Arrieta’s family explained on Thursday that the Thai justice system recognises that if Sancho serves a minimum sentence of 8 years, asks for “a sincere pardon” and pays compensation, then there will be talk of serving the sentence in Spain, something to which the Colombian doctor’s family “will not oppose”.

For now, Sancho’s lawyers have already announced that they will appeal the life sentence. The Thai courts have two appeals, one to the Court of Appeal and the other to the Supreme Court, before confirming the conviction.

Concealment of the body of Colombian Edwin Arrieta

Regarding the dismemberment of the body of Arrieta, a Colombian surgeon aged 44 at the time whose remains were found in several places in Phangan, including the sea, Sancho was sentenced to four months in prison.

Section 188 of the Thai penal code sets a one-year jail limit for this offence, the only one to which Sancho had admitted, who initially confessed to the crime before the police and later and during the trial argued that the death of Arrieta, whom he had known for months, was an accident.

Theft of other people’s documents

Sancho was also found guilty of stealing Arrieta’s passport, with whom he agreed to meet in Phangan on the same day of the events, crime for which he was sentenced to two years in prison, with the legal limit at five (according to section 199 of the penal code).

However, having received a life sentence, The statement explains that this prevails and “cannot be combined with additional penalties.” The judge stressed during the hearing that the ruling, which will not be delivered to the parties until ten days from now, is not final and can still be appealed twice.

Compensation for Arrieta’s family

Besides, The judge sentenced Sancho, who was present in the courtroom during the reading of the sentence, to pay compensation to Arrieta’s family of 4 million pesos. (almost $119,000)

This is a much lower amount than the one requested during the trial by the Thai lawyers for Arrieta’s parents, Leovaldo José Arrieta and Ana Marcela Arteaga, of 30 million baht (more than 882,000 dollars or almost 793,000 euros), calculated on the basis of the economic damage caused by the death of their son.